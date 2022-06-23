This Weekend In Logan Square: Palmer Square Art Fair, Neighborhood Yard Sale And Music Fest

LOGAN SQUARE — With summer in full swing, there’s no shortage of outdoor, family-friendly events in Logan Square.

Below are three neighborhood events this weekend:

About 50 makers and artists are slated to sell their wares at Palmer Square Art Fair, set for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Palmer Square Park, 2200 N. Kedzie Ave. It’s the second iteration of the event. Founder Hannah Sellers launched the Palmer Square Art Fair last summer to help artists who have been shut out of other markets due to high vendor fees.

A community-wide yard sale kicks off 9 a.m. Sunday. More than 30 households are participating. For a map of locations, go here. Neighbors who want to participate can fill out an online form.

The 11th annual Logan Square Arts Festival, the neighborhood’s largest summer music festival, is Friday-Sunday in the heart of Logan Square. Man Man, Sarah Shook & The Disarmers and Combo Chimbita are this year’s headliners. In addition to live music, there will be food and drinks, as well as crafts and art from local vendors. The fest is 5-10 p.m. Friday and noon-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday near the Logan Square Monument.

