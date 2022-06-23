‘Bryn Mawrket’ Will See Young Artists, Fashion Designers And Entrepreneurs Take Over Edgewater’s Bryn Mawr Avenue Friday

EDGEWATER — A new pop-up market celebrating young artists and entrepreneurs will take over Bryn Mawr Avenue in Edgewater Friday, seeking to help revitalize a business district battered by the pandemic.

Bryn Mawrket will take place from 1-9 p.m. Friday on Bryn Mawr Avenue between Broadway and Sheridan Road. The event will see over 40 young artists, entrepreneurs, small businesses and nonprofits set up on the sidewalk and in vacant storefronts, selling their wares and performing for the crowds.

Business types that will pop-up on Bryn Mawr Friday include fashion designers, vintage clothing retailers, painters, dancers and musicians. Bryn Mawr Avenue will not be closed during the event.

The historical Bryn Mawr business district has been reeling from the loss of anchor businesses, including Italian dinner spot Francesca’s and the popular diner Nookies. It has lost other businesses including Bryn Mawr Jewelry Co. and Mama K’s Cafe.

Neighbors also recently attended a community meeting with Ald. Harry Osterman (48th) on ways to boost security and battle crime on Bryn Mawr Avenue.

The Bryn Mawrket event is trying to help revitalize the corridor and return it to some of its mid-century glory, when it was visited by the likes celebrities and politicians, said Graema Phillips, organizer of the event.

“Bryn Mawr was once one of the most vibrant cultural epicenters in Chicago,” Phillips said in a statement. “As young [residents], we are taking on the responsibility of revitalizing this historic neighborhood by partnering with young business owners and community leaders to help ‘upcycle’ Bryn Mawr.”

Bryn Mawrket is being produced by Osterman’s office, the Edgewater Chamber Chamber of Commerce, young artist-boosting nonprofit Agora and GetFlea, a group that helps young fashion designers break into the industry.

The event is free and open to the public.

