Rhapsody Theater Opens In Rogers Park, Bringing Magic And Music To Former Mayne Stage

ROGERS PARK — The Rhapsody Theater — the latest addition to Rogers Park’s entertainment scene — opened Thursday with a historical venue that will host theatrical performances, magic shows, concerts and more.

The Rhapsody took over the former Mayne Stage at 1328 W. Morse Ave. that was most recently used as a weddings and events space.

The Rhapsody, which has a capacity of about 200, kicked off with a first performance Thursday ahead of the grand opening next week.

The theater’s debut magician, Carisa Hendrix, better known by her stage name Miss Lucy Darling, will perform her show filled with improvisational comedy and magical feats through July 16.

Chicago-based psychic entertainer Ross Johnson and magic artist Zabrecky will also be performing this summer, and concerts are being planned for the fall, including a jazz and classical music series.

Credit: Provided The 200-seat theater offers cabaret-style seating.

Alongside its performances, The Rhapsody Theater has three bars and is planning on opening a full-service restaurant in the fall, said general manager Mark Kozy. Drinks inspired by the shows will be served.

Managing partner and artistic director Dr. Ricardo T. Rosenkranz said The Rhapsody Theater’s intimate performances cater to the Rogers Park community.

“For instance, some drinks that Lucy Darling engages with on stage will be served during the show,” Kozy said.

“People walk by every day that I stop by and talk to and they’re so excited that this theater is being opened and that there will be more live entertainment in the neighborhood,” Kozy said.

The Rhapsody Theater was born out of Ricardo T. Rosenkranz’s longtime love of magic and music. Rosenkranz, who is the theater’s managing partner and artistic director, said Rogers Park is a great home for the venue.

“For me, this project is not just opening a theater somewhere,” Rosenkranz said. “We’re not The Rhapsody Theater that could be anywhere in the world. We’re The Rhapsody Theater that could only be in Rogers Park, and I’m very committed to the neighborhood.”

Rosenkranz said the intimate performances will “fit the DNA of the neighborhood” and plans on offering engaging events with artists such as meet-and-greets.

“I want the artists to be accessible to the community,” he said.

Tickets for upcoming performances are available at www.rhapsodytheater.com.

Credit: Provided Dr. Ricardo T. Rosenkranz is a Northwestern professor and physician who produces magic shows under “The Rosenkranz Mysteries.”

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: