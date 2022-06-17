Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park

Rhapsody Theater Opens In Rogers Park, Bringing Magic And Music To Former Mayne Stage

"We're not the Rhapsody Theater that could be anywhere in the world. We're the Rhapsody Theater that could only be in Rogers Park," the venue's managing partner and artistic director said.

Leen Yassine
8:30 AM CDT on Jun 17, 2022
Leen Yassine/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

ROGERS PARK — The Rhapsody Theater — the latest addition to Rogers Park’s entertainment scene — opened Thursday with a historical venue that will host theatrical performances, magic shows, concerts and more.

Related

Rogers Park’s Mayne Stage To Become Rhapsody Theater, Hosting Magic Shows And Music In Historical Venue

The Rhapsody took over the former Mayne Stage at 1328 W. Morse Ave. that was most recently used as a weddings and events space.

The Rhapsody, which has a capacity of about 200, kicked off with a first performance Thursday ahead of the grand opening next week.

The theater’s debut magician, Carisa Hendrix, better known by her stage name Miss Lucy Darling, will perform her show filled with improvisational comedy and magical feats through July 16.

Chicago-based psychic entertainer Ross Johnson and magic artist Zabrecky will also be performing this summer, and concerts are being planned for the fall, including a jazz and classical music series.

Credit: Provided
The 200-seat theater offers cabaret-style seating.

Alongside its performances, The Rhapsody Theater has three bars and is planning on opening a full-service restaurant in the fall, said general manager Mark Kozy. Drinks inspired by the shows will be served.

Managing partner and artistic director Dr. Ricardo T. Rosenkranz said The Rhapsody Theater’s intimate performances cater to the Rogers Park community.

“For instance, some drinks that Lucy Darling engages with on stage will be served during the show,” Kozy said.

“People walk by every day that I stop by and talk to and they’re so excited that this theater is being opened and that there will be more live entertainment in the neighborhood,” Kozy said.

The Rhapsody Theater was born out of Ricardo T. Rosenkranz’s longtime love of magic and music. Rosenkranz, who is the theater’s managing partner and artistic director, said Rogers Park is a great home for the venue.

“For me, this project is not just opening a theater somewhere,” Rosenkranz said. “We’re not The Rhapsody Theater that could be anywhere in the world. We’re The Rhapsody Theater that could only be in Rogers Park, and I’m very committed to the neighborhood.”

Rosenkranz said the intimate performances will “fit the DNA of the neighborhood” and plans on offering engaging events with artists such as meet-and-greets.

“I want the artists to be accessible to the community,” he said.

Tickets for upcoming performances are available at www.rhapsodytheater.com.

Credit: Provided
Dr. Ricardo T. Rosenkranz is a Northwestern professor and physician who produces magic shows under “The Rosenkranz Mysteries.”

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Leen Yassine

Read More:

The Latest

Vote To Expand Car Booting Citywide Delayed By Committee

Car booting is currently only legal in about two-thirds of the city’s 50 wards. An ex-alderman is lobbying to expand the practice.

Citywide
Erin Hegarty, The Daily Line
59 minutes ago

Hundreds More Black Chicagoans Are Pleading Guilty To Gun-Possession Charges. Here’s One Possible Reason Why.

As Chicago police have made more gun arrests, prosecutors are taking nearly all cases through the secretive grand jury process, where indictments are close to a sure thing.

Citywide
Josh McGhee, Injustice Watch
1 hour ago

Chicago’s COVID Risk Drops Back To Medium As Cases Fall, Health Department Says

Chicago moved into the high-risk category in late May as COVID-19 cases spiked yet again, putting a burden on the health care system. But newly reported cases and hospitalizations are dropping.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
1 hour ago

Roman Villarreal’s First-Ever Retrospective, ‘South Chicago Legacies,’ Opens Friday At Intuit Art Center

Villarreal shares "the Southeast Side with the world" through more than 40 years of sculptures and paintings, which are on display at a West Town center for outsider art until Jan. 8.

South Chicago, East Side
Maxwell Evans
1 hour ago

See more stories