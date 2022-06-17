Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park

Community Memorial Planned Wednesday For 2-Year-Old Killed By Driver In Lincoln Square

Neighbors can share their ideas on how to make the city's streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists in honor of Raphael "Rafi" Cardenas, who was killed by a driver.

Alex V. Hernandez
8:12 AM CDT on Jun 17, 2022
Marina Ross and Henry Cardenas, parents of 2-year-old Raphael "Rafi" Cardenas, speak at the "Walk and Roll for Safe Streets" event near where their son was killed June 12, 2022.
Izzy Stroobandt/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

LINCOLN SQUARE — Neighbors can share their ideas on how to make the city’s streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists at a Lincoln Square memorial in honor of 2-year-old Raphael “Rafi” Cardenas, who was killed by a driver the neighborhood.

The memorial organized by Ald. Matt Martin’s (47th) office is planned 4-6 p.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of Leavitt Street, just blocks from where Cardenas was riding a mini-scooter when a driver hit and killed him.

Martin said the community memorial aims to give people an opportunity to come together “not just to grieve but also better understand what individually and collectively we can do to advocate more aggressive bike and pedestrian safety.”

Cardenas’ death is just one of a string of pedestrians and cyclists who have been hurt or killed by drivers this year. On Thursday, a hit-and-run driver killed an 11-year-old boy crossing the street on the West Side.

On Sunday, more than 300 people marched on the North Side to demand the city improve infrastructure to protect bicyclists and pedestrians.

“It’s something that needs to improve and that needs to improve quickly,” Martin said. “I think those twin goals, coming together to mourn and coming together to chart a course that people can join, is going to be really important during this event.”

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Alex V. Hernandez

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park reporter alex@blockclubchi.org

Read More:

The Latest

Vote To Expand Car Booting Citywide Delayed By Committee

Car booting is currently only legal in about two-thirds of the city’s 50 wards. An ex-alderman is lobbying to expand the practice.

Citywide
Erin Hegarty, The Daily Line
49 minutes ago

Hundreds More Black Chicagoans Are Pleading Guilty To Gun-Possession Charges. Here’s One Possible Reason Why.

As Chicago police have made more gun arrests, prosecutors are taking nearly all cases through the secretive grand jury process, where indictments are close to a sure thing.

Citywide
Josh McGhee, Injustice Watch
1 hour ago

Chicago’s COVID Risk Drops Back To Medium As Cases Fall, Health Department Says

Chicago moved into the high-risk category in late May as COVID-19 cases spiked yet again, putting a burden on the health care system. But newly reported cases and hospitalizations are dropping.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
1 hour ago

Roman Villarreal’s First-Ever Retrospective, ‘South Chicago Legacies,’ Opens Friday At Intuit Art Center

Villarreal shares "the Southeast Side with the world" through more than 40 years of sculptures and paintings, which are on display at a West Town center for outsider art until Jan. 8.

South Chicago, East Side
Maxwell Evans
1 hour ago

See more stories