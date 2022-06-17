Community Memorial Planned Wednesday For 2-Year-Old Killed By Driver In Lincoln Square

LINCOLN SQUARE — Neighbors can share their ideas on how to make the city’s streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists at a Lincoln Square memorial in honor of 2-year-old Raphael “Rafi” Cardenas, who was killed by a driver the neighborhood.

The memorial organized by Ald. Matt Martin’s (47th) office is planned 4-6 p.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of Leavitt Street, just blocks from where Cardenas was riding a mini-scooter when a driver hit and killed him.

Martin said the community memorial aims to give people an opportunity to come together “not just to grieve but also better understand what individually and collectively we can do to advocate more aggressive bike and pedestrian safety.”

Cardenas’ death is just one of a string of pedestrians and cyclists who have been hurt or killed by drivers this year. On Thursday, a hit-and-run driver killed an 11-year-old boy crossing the street on the West Side.

On Sunday, more than 300 people marched on the North Side to demand the city improve infrastructure to protect bicyclists and pedestrians.

“It’s something that needs to improve and that needs to improve quickly,” Martin said. “I think those twin goals, coming together to mourn and coming together to chart a course that people can join, is going to be really important during this event.”

In memory of Rafi Cardenas, next week our office will open up Leavitt Street (behind Sulzer Library) for families and neighbors to safely use the street to scoot, bike, or just hang out.



Come together to talk about how we can make our streets safer for everyone. pic.twitter.com/umnAvHW56I — Alderman Matt Martin (@AldMattMartin) June 15, 2022

