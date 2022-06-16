Taste Of Randolph Returns With 16 Restaurants And 30 Performers To Celebrate 25th Anniversary

WEST LOOP — After a two-year hiatus, Taste of Randolph returns this weekend to commemorate its 25th anniversary.

The street festival at 900 W. Randolph St. will feature 13 restaurants and two live music stages with over 30 performers scheduled during the three-day event. Taste of Randolph kicks off 5-10 p.m. Friday, and continues noon-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Some of the music headliners featured on the east and west music stages include Washed Out, Moon Boots, Cautious Clay, Adam Melchor, Channel Tres, Mindchatter, Franc Moody, Le Youth, Neil Frances, The Main Squeeze, Mike Dunn and Derrick Carter.

Entrance to the festival is free with a $15 suggested donation. Donations benefit the West Loop Community Organization, a non-profit delegate agency for the City of Chicago.

Participating restaurants include:

Nicholas Quality Meats

Nando’s Peri Peri Chicken

Rosebud

Cone Gourmet Ice Cream

Forno Rosso

Publican Quality Meats

Howdy Kolache

The Goddess and the Grocer

Joker’s Kitchen

Black Barrel

Urban Belly

Gaijin

Bar Goa

Credit: West Loop Community Organization Live music lineup fir the Taste of Randolph Street in the West Loop.

