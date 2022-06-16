Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop

Taste Of Randolph Returns With 16 Restaurants And 30 Performers To Celebrate 25th Anniversary

The three-day street festival kicks off this weekend and features 13 restaurants and two live music stages with more than 30 performers.

Melody Mercado
7:35 AM CDT on Jun 16, 2022
Taste of Randolph/Facebook
  • Credibility:

WEST LOOP —  After a two-year hiatus, Taste of Randolph returns this weekend to commemorate its 25th anniversary.

The street festival at 900 W. Randolph St. will feature 13 restaurants and two live music stages with over 30 performers scheduled during the three-day event. Taste of Randolph kicks off 5-10 p.m. Friday, and continues noon-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Some of the music headliners featured on the east and west music stages include Washed Out, Moon Boots, Cautious Clay, Adam Melchor, Channel Tres, Mindchatter, Franc Moody, Le Youth, Neil Frances, The Main Squeeze, Mike Dunn and Derrick Carter.

Entrance to the festival is free with a $15 suggested donation. Donations benefit the West Loop Community Organization, a non-profit delegate agency for the City of Chicago.

Participating restaurants include:

  • Nicholas Quality Meats
  • Nando’s Peri Peri Chicken
  • Rosebud
  • Cone Gourmet Ice Cream
  • Forno Rosso
  • Publican Quality Meats
  • Howdy Kolache
  • The Goddess and the Grocer
  • Joker’s Kitchen
  • Black Barrel
  • Urban Belly
  • Gaijin
  • Bar Goa
Credit: West Loop Community Organization
Live music lineup fir the Taste of Randolph Street in the West Loop.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Melody Mercado

Read More:

The Latest

1-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured After Fall From Englewood Building

The boy went through a screen and a window, falling three floors. He has been hospitalized in critical condition.

Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham
Atavia Reed
1 hour ago

Uptown Senior Living High-Rise, Redeveloped College Campus Get OK From Cappleman’s Zoning Board

The development would rehab a historical school campus in Uptown, but some neighbors are not sold on the planned senior living tower that would rise from a parking lot.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
2 hours ago

Architectural Artifacts Is Coming Back With Huge New Location Inside Former River North School

After 31 years in Ravenswood, founder Stuart Grannen is opening a River North location to show and sell his eye-popping collection of one-of-a-kind salvaged architectural pieces, relics, art, furniture and more.

Near North Side, River North
Melody Mercado
2 hours ago

Friends And Fans Of Cynthia Plaster Caster To Celebrate Late Artist’s Life With ‘Thanks, Doll’ Metro Concert

Cynthia Albritton, known as Cynthia Plaster Caster, was famous for casting the private parts of rock stars. There will be a musical celebration of her life in July at the Metro.

Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted
Mack Liederman
2 hours ago

See more stories