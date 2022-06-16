Taste Of Randolph Returns With 16 Restaurants And 30 Performers To Celebrate 25th Anniversary

- Credibility:
WEST LOOP — After a two-year hiatus, Taste of Randolph returns this weekend to commemorate its 25th anniversary.
The street festival at 900 W. Randolph St. will feature 13 restaurants and two live music stages with over 30 performers scheduled during the three-day event. Taste of Randolph kicks off 5-10 p.m. Friday, and continues noon-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Some of the music headliners featured on the east and west music stages include Washed Out, Moon Boots, Cautious Clay, Adam Melchor, Channel Tres, Mindchatter, Franc Moody, Le Youth, Neil Frances, The Main Squeeze, Mike Dunn and Derrick Carter.
Entrance to the festival is free with a $15 suggested donation. Donations benefit the West Loop Community Organization, a non-profit delegate agency for the City of Chicago.
Participating restaurants include:
- Nicholas Quality Meats
- Nando’s Peri Peri Chicken
- Rosebud
- Cone Gourmet Ice Cream
- Forno Rosso
- Publican Quality Meats
- Howdy Kolache
- The Goddess and the Grocer
- Joker’s Kitchen
- Black Barrel
- Urban Belly
- Gaijin
- Bar Goa
Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: