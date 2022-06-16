Skip to contents

Help Form A Youth Mariachi Band By Donating Instruments To This Little Village Group

The Little Village Community Council is seeking guitars, trumpets, violins, guitarróns and vihuelas for first-time mariachi players.

Madison Savedra
7:33 AM CDT on Jun 16, 2022
The Little Village Community Council is hoping to form a youth mariachi for first-time musicians as a way to keep kids connected to their culture and language.
Mariachi Tradicional Juvenil/Facebook
  • Credibility:

LITTLE VILLAGE — The Little Village Community Council is asking neighbors to donate used or new instruments so it can create a youth mariachi band.

Baltazar Enriquez, president of the community group, said the council decided to form a band for beginner musicians to give kids another option over the summer, when violence typically surges. He said he hopes the band keeps kids engaged with their culture and the Spanish language.

“We want to keep kids busy. Why not teach them music, their own music?” Enriquez said.

The organization is looking for these instruments in child and adult sizes: guitar, trumpet, violin, guitarrón and vihuela.

This group will be for kids first learning how to play, Enriquez said. He said they’ll learn alongside the more advanced youth musicians that make up Mariachi Tradicional Juvenil, the council’s youth mariachi, and have a chance to move up.

