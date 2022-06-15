Want To Watch The Pride Parade And Avoid The Crowds? Here Are Bars And Restaurants With Good Views

CHICAGO — The city’s Pride Parade draws tens of thousands of people to the North Side to line up along the route and celebrate Chicago’s large LGBTQ+ community.

But not everyone loves navigating the crowds.

Block Club rounded up restaurants near the route where you can try to nab a spot so you can view the parade and its celebrations, but in a slightly calmer setting. Still, expect plenty of folks on the sidewalks and trying to join you in your bar or restaurant of choice.

The parade is June 26, and it starts noon at Montrose Avenue and Broadway. It will follow Broadway down to Halsted, then go from Halsted to Belmont. It turns back onto Broadway and heads down Diversey, ending at Sheridan. Click here for the map.

The parade is wildly popular, so if you want to watch from a nearby restaurant, you’ll likely need to make a reservation as soon as possible and get there early. Many surrounding streets will be closed, so public transportation and walking will be your easiest options for travel.

Here’s where you can view the parade:

Klein’s Bakery and Café, 426 W. Diversey Parkway: This spot opens 7:30 a.m. and has a small patio outside. It’s pretty close to the beginning of the parade, so you should be able to spy some of the setup and the entire parade go by as it begins.

North Buena Deli and Wine, 4200 N. Broadway: This sandwich spot is kitty-corner to Klein’s and has an intimate patio along Buena. You’ll be able to see everything from your perch on the corner with a sandwich in hand.

Michael’s Original Pizzeria and Tavern, 4091 N. Broadway: Sports fans take note: If you want to watch a game before or after the parade, grab a seat on the small patio. You can have a slice as the floats roll by near the step-off point, and then head in to watch one of 39 televisions at this sports bar and pizzeria.

El Mariachi Tequila Bar and Grill, 3906 N. Broadway: El Mariachi has a private patio, but that’s not where you want to sit for the parade. Try to get a spot at the picture windows along Broadway for the show.

Kit Kat Lounge, 3700 N. Halsted St.: What better place to watch the parade than from a spot known for drag performances? Kit Kat has a little patio on Waveland, so while you won’t be smack dab on the parade route, you’ll be able to watch it go by with a little less stress — and a lot of cocktails. Make sure you arrive before 11 a.m., though, because the brunch seatings are only at 11 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. on Sundays.

Two Hearted Queen, 1201 W. Roscoe St.: For light bites and a great cup of coffee before and during the parade, get a window seat with your cuppa at this LGBTQ-run coffeeshop. You’ll be right in the heart of Northalsted, probably the most popular spot for the parade. So get there early!

Lark, 3441 N. Halsted St.: Lark is bringing the party for the Pride Parade with food starting at 11 a.m. and a DJ noon-6 p.m. Snag some pizza and head to the window seats, or stay further inside and watch the parade’s live feed on one of the restaurant’s 14 TVs.

Wood Chicago, 3335 N. Halsted St.: Who doesn’t want a walk-up frites window to go with the Pride Parade? Wood can offer you just that. Or, you can grab a spot on the patio or inside by the picture windows with a fun cocktail and brunch.

DryHop Brewers, 3155 N. Broadway: DryHop’s enormous windows to the street allow you to take in the parade while enjoying a beer. Get there early or stay after the parade to take a tour of the brewing process and enjoy a beer you can only get in Chicago.

Wilde Bar and Restaurant, 3130 N. Broadway: Bring the kids with you to Wilde, where they can indulge in their own brunch menu at the literary-themed Irish pub in addition to the wild festivities happening right outside the doors. For the best viewing opportunity, sit on the small patio in front.

Stella’s Diner, 3042 N. Broadway: This is one of those classic Chicago diners, full of picture windows to the street outside — where the parade will be strolling right through. The milkshakes are just the thing to cool you down from all the action.

Cesar’s Killer Margaritas, 2924 N. Broadway: You can mimic the colors of the parade with the colors in your margarita — and enjoy the event with your drink in one hand and tacos in the other. Cesar’s opens right as the parade is starting, so make sure you’re there early enough to get a spot.

Renaldi’s, 2827 N. Broadway: This classic pizza place has been slinging pies since 1971. There’s a roomy outdoor patio where you can try to nab a table to watch the parade. The kitchen opens at the same time the parade steps off. Be sure to get there early in case there’s a line.

Duffy’s Tavern and Grille, 420 W. Diversey Parkway: This neighborhood sports bar is right at the end of the parade route. Try to sit in the windows for brunch — but if you can’t get a seat, you can head out and talk with the parade participants to enjoy even more Pride.

Think we missed a spot? Email newsroom@blockclubchi.org so we can add it!

