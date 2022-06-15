Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park

Gladstone Park’s North Branch Fried Chicken Celebrates 2 Years With Free Pork Sliders, Chicken Sandwiches

North Branch Fried Chicken will give free grub to attendees at its Thursday Father's Day market pop-up to thank the community for its support.

Ariel Parrella-Aureli
8:45 AM CDT on Jun 15, 2022
North Branch Fried Chicken opened in 2020 during the pandemic at 5481 N Northwest Highway and offers local rus, saues and fried chicken.
Provided/John Badal
  • Credibility:

GLADSTONE PARK — A popular fried chicken and barbecue sauce business is giving away sliders to celebrate its second anniversary.

North Branch Fried Chicken, which opened its Gladstone Park restaurant in June 2020 at 5481 N. Northwest Highway, specializes in Chicago-style barbecue sauces, rubs, savory jams, compotes and casual chicken meals.

The casual eatery will host a pop-up Father’s Day market with other local vendors in partnership with the Jefferson Park Farmers Market 4-8 p.m. Thursday.

The market event will serve as an anniversary party with free pulled pork sliders with the restaurant’s signature North Branch Windy City BBQ Sauce, as well as fried chicken sandwiches. The aim is to “get people together from our community,” said owner and chef John Badal, of Edison Park.

Since its opening, North Branch Fried Chicken has hosted micro-markets to support other entrepreneurs, donated meals to local police and hosted events that have raised more than $6,000 for local schools and parishes, Badal said.

“We have great food at a great value for the community — it’s the community that has helped us and rooted for us the entire time,” Badal said.

The restaurant is set to head up the kitchen of Lake Effect Brewing Company’s anticipated firehouse brewery in Jefferson Park. Brewery owners hoped it would open this summer, but project plans have been delayed.

Badal, who runs the business with his wife, said it’s been tough to operate during the pandemic, but he’s grateful to loyal customers and hopes to partner with more business owners.

North Branch Fried Chicken does not serve alcohol because applying for a liquor license costs money the business doesn’t have, though Badal is hopeful that one day it will happen. For now, he’s not letting that slow down his sales, he said.

“Every day that I walk into that store, it’s like day one. … You learn on your feet, you keep running with it — you remember what good food is,” he said.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Ariel Parrella-Aureli

Read More:

The Latest

Trying To Go Green? Learn More About Sustainable Living, Environmental Advocacy At Eco Fest In Welles Park

The free Saturday festival is an opportunity for neighbors to learn more about sustainable living and become more involved in environmental advocacy to address the climate emergency, Ald. Matt Martin said.

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park
Alex V. Hernandez
48 minutes ago

Big Dogs Need Homes, Too: PAWS Chicago Hosting Saturday Adoption Event For Large Pooches

It can be hard to find homes for bigger dogs in Chicago. PAWS hopes to help them connect with families by waiving adoption fees for those dogs during a Saturday event.

Lincoln Park, Old Town
Maia McDonald
1 hour ago

Pub Royale Closing Next Week After 7 Years On Division Street In Wicker Park

The bar was supposed to be a beer-focused, "drink-forward" spot when it opened in 2015 — but its British-Indian food became a hit.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
1 hour ago

‘Build The Wall’ Caption In Jones College Prep Yearbook Sharpied Out As School Council Calls For More Action From Officials

Teachers and students said the latest incident is part of an ongoing issue with racist and offensive incidents at the selective-enrollment school.

South Loop
Jamie Nesbitt Golden
2 hours ago

See more stories