Big Dogs Need Homes, Too: PAWS Chicago Hosting Saturday Adoption Event For Large Pooches

LINCOLN PARK — PAWS Chicago is trying to find homes for big dogs with an adoption event this weekend.

The no-kill animal shelter is hosting the Big Love Adoption Event 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at its Lincoln Park Adoption Center, 1997 N. Clybourn Ave., to find homes for dogs weighing 40 pounds or more, according to a news release. The shelter will waive adoption fees for those animals during the event, which is being sponsored by PAWS Chicago supporter Pat Welch.

Some of the adoptable pets:

Hale, a 1-year-old, 47-pound beagle mix with a strong love for toys. He is food-motivated and will sit for treats.

Leandro, a 1-year-old, 50-pound terrier mix who enjoys learning new tricks. He is happiest on a walk where he can run, leap and smell the outdoors.

Rocco, a 3-year-old, 80-pound American bulldog mix. Rocco likes spending time with people and would enjoy a home with a fenced yard to play in.

You can view other eligible pets on PAWS’ website. They have a Big Love banner on their profile.

Susanna Homan, PAWS Chicago’s chief executive officer, said the organization is focusing on bigger dogs for this event because of the limitations many apartments and other buildings have on pets, often excluding bigger dogs.

“There are more restrictions placed on larger pets, and they often have to wait longer for a home than their smaller counterparts,” Homan said in a statement. “We are hosting this event to remind people: When you welcome one of these sweet pets into your life, you will be rewarded with love that’s larger than life!”

Prospective adopters interested are encouraged to complete the PAWS Chicago ComPETibility Quiz and Adoption Application, which will help match them with a pet based on their lifestyle and home environment.

Those interested should also make an appointment to visit PAWS Chicago’s Lincoln Park Adoption Center. Adoptions are by appointment online. Walk-ins are welcome to visit, but they aren’t guaranteed a spot due to limits on space availability.

Prospective adopters are asked to bring along all family members who may interact with the pet on a daily basis, including children and other existing pet dogs. Adopters will be able to see all current adoptable dogs during their appointments.

PAWS Chicago will offer support to adopters to help make the transition to their new home seamless. It also provides a lifetime safety net for every animal, in the case that if something were to happen to the adopter, the pet will always be cared for.

Adoption requirements and a $100 training fee still apply to Saturday’s adoptable pets.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom.

