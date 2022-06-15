Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town

Pub Royale Closing Next Week After 7 Years On Division Street In Wicker Park

The bar was supposed to be a beer-focused, "drink-forward" spot when it opened in 2015 — but its British-Indian food became a hit.

Quinn Myers
10:53 AM CDT on Jun 15, 2022
Pub Royale is closing June 25 after seven years in Wicker Park.
Quinn Myers/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

WICKER PARK — Pub Royale in Wicker Park is closing June 25.

The bar, 2049 W. Division St., has served British-Indian fare and specialty cocktails, with an emphasis on gin and tonics and other pub staples, since 2015.

Its menu includes butter paneer, chana masala and lamb dumplings, along with more traditional bar fare, including burgers and chicken wings.

Owner Heisler Hospitality — which operates Revel Room, Queen Mary Tavern, Sportsman’s Club and other bars and restaurants around Chicago — announced the closure this week.

“With the impending sale of the building at 2049 W. Division, ownership felt it marked a natural end to Pub Royale’s story. The neighborhood tavern has been a Wicker Park staple since opening its doors in 2015, earning national recognition from Bon Appetit as one of their ‘Best New Restaurant’ selections,” according to Heisler.

Heisler spokesperson Hannah Turnbaugh said the building’s sale felt like the right moment to wind down operations after the challenges of running the bar during the pandemic.

“It doesn’t feel like a failure to us. You know, we’ve been open for seven years and had a lot of success in that time. It just felt like a natural end to Pub [Royale’s] story,” she said.

When Heisler opened the bar in 2015, the company envisioned Pub Royale as a more beer-focused, “drink-forward” spot, Turnbaugh said.

But the food’s popularity soon made it a central focus.

“The food just happened to be so good, and that just took on a life of its own,” Turnbaugh said. “It kind of turned into something that we didn’t initially set out for it to be, which was more of a restaurant.”

Turnbaugh said Heisler is working to find new positions for some Pub Royale staff at its other businesses. That includes a second Pizza Lobo location, the Logan Square pizza restaurant Heisler opened in 2020. Turnbaugh said another location will open this summer in Andersonville.

Pub Royale is offering several food specials leading up to next week’s closure. You can learn more on the bar’s Instagram.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Quinn Myers

Read More:

The Latest

Trying To Go Green? Learn More About Sustainable Living, Environmental Advocacy At Eco Fest In Welles Park

The free Saturday festival is an opportunity for neighbors to learn more about sustainable living and become more involved in environmental advocacy to address the climate emergency, Ald. Matt Martin said.

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park
Alex V. Hernandez
1 hour ago

Big Dogs Need Homes, Too: PAWS Chicago Hosting Saturday Adoption Event For Large Pooches

It can be hard to find homes for bigger dogs in Chicago. PAWS hopes to help them connect with families by waiving adoption fees for those dogs during a Saturday event.

Lincoln Park, Old Town
Maia McDonald
1 hour ago

Pub Royale Closing Next Week After 7 Years On Division Street In Wicker Park

The bar was supposed to be a beer-focused, "drink-forward" spot when it opened in 2015 — but its British-Indian food became a hit.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
1 hour ago

‘Build The Wall’ Caption In Jones College Prep Yearbook Sharpied Out As School Council Calls For More Action From Officials

Teachers and students said the latest incident is part of an ongoing issue with racist and offensive incidents at the selective-enrollment school.

South Loop
Jamie Nesbitt Golden
3 hours ago

See more stories