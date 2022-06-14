Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham

Kickstands Restaurant, A Motorcycle-Themed Eatery, Is Coming To Auburn Gresham This Summer

The restaurant will have memorabilia along the walls, chairs and booths with motorcycle themes and menu items with motorcycle references in the names, an owner said.

Atavia Reed
2:08 PM CDT on Jun 14, 2022
A rendering of Kickstands Restaurant, a motorcycle-themed eatery expected to open mid-August in Auburn Gresham, owner Anthony Price said.
Provided
  • Credibility:

AUBURN GRESHAM — A South Side native is opening a sit-down, family restaurant in Auburn Gresham this summer, and he wants to get the community involved.

Kickstands Restaurant, 1423 W. 79th St., a motorcycle-themed eatery, will open in mid-August, owner Anthony Price said.

The “casual restaurant” will serve cuisine similar to TGI Fridays and Applebee’s with “some healthier options,” Price said. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with brunch and dinner on the menu.

“The community needs a walkable, available, workable space where people can come and sit down with the entire family inside a safe, modern, clean, respectable establishment,” Price said.

Credit: Provided

Price, who rides a motorcycle, said the restaurant’s name and theme connect personally to him and other cyclists.

Similar to establishments like the now-shuttered Rainforest Cafe that immerse patrons into its theme, Price said Kickstands Restaurant would have “motorcycle memorabilia along the walls, chairs and booths with motorcycle themes and menu items with motorcycle references in the names.”

“You’ll definitely know that it’s a motorcycle-themed restaurant,” Price said. “In the restaurant business, you either have a great location, a great theme, or something that sets you apart, and that’s our motif.”

Some neighbors he’s spoken to have been skeptical about the business opening in their community, citing potential noise and traffic congestion on 79th Street, Price said. But he wants to reassure people Kickstands Restaurants “is for the community and will be formed by the community,” Price said.

Price said he plans to hire from the neighborhood, and the application process will be “background and 420 friendly.” A multi-purpose space inside the restaurant will be dedicated to hosting community engagement activities for local seniors for free, Price said.

“This is something that belongs to the community and not just to us,” Price said. “We want to engage with the community early on and show them who we are. I hope the neighbors will embrace it.”

Construction is still underway, but Price said he’s thrilled to bring a new experience to the community this summer.

“We want to be in the community for many years to come,” Price said. “We wanted a place where not just the people who are here now but generations can come and eat and enjoy something that belongs to their neighborhood.”

Credit: Provided

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Atavia Reed

Atavia Reed is a reporter for Block Club Chicago, covering the Englewood, Auburn Gresham and Chatham neighborhoods.

Read More:

The Latest

Kickstands Restaurant, A Motorcycle-Themed Eatery, Is Coming To Auburn Gresham This Summer

The restaurant will have memorabilia along the walls, chairs and booths with motorcycle themes and menu items with motorcycle references in the names, an owner said.

Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham
Atavia Reed
2:08 PM CDT

Innertown Pub Reopens Thursday After Building Violations Forced Extended Closure

A city report last year said the Ukrainian Village bar had raw sewage leaking in its basement. Owner Denis Fogarty said this week that was "factually incorrect."

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
10:33 AM CDT

Wind Damage And 100-Plus Degree Heat: Extreme Weather Descends On Chicago

About 26,000 homes are still without power from the storm that swept through the area.

Citywide
Mack Liederman
10:29 AM CDT

At One High-Needs Chicago High School, The Class That Bore The Brunt Of COVID’s Toll Graduates

“Keeping it real: You have been cheated,” Richards principal Ellen Kennedy told graduates. “This pandemic robbed you of so many of the high school experiences you so richly deserve.” 

Citywide
Mila Koumpilova, Chalkbeat Chicago
8:53 AM CDT

See more stories