Chicago Firefighter Wounded In 2021 West Pullman Mass Shooting Dies

WEST PULLMAN — An off-duty Chicago firefighter who was among six people shot after a Far South Side birthday party last year has died from his injuries nearly nine months later.

Timothy Eiland, 33, died Monday at South Suburban Hospital, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office and Chicago Fire Department. He lived in Country Club Hills and had five children, according to the Sun-Times and medical examiner.

“This senseless act has changed the fabric of Tim Eiland’s family, our department and our city,” fire officials tweeted in a statement.

With a heavy heart, the CFD confirms that Firefighter Timothy Eiland has passed. Tim suffered a gunshot wound while off duty last Sept. This senseless act has changed the fabric of Tim Eiland's family, our Department, & our City. Please keep the Eiland family in your prayers. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 14, 2022

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Sept. 11, 2021 in the 300 block of East Kensington Avenue, according to police.

Eiland’s sister, Elishama Wright, told the Sun-Times she, her brother and 15-year-old daughter were leaving a surprise birthday party for her nephew when she heard what she thought were firecrackers. As the sounds got louder, people started running and screaming, Wright said. Then she saw her brother on the ground, bleeding from a gunshot wound to his face, she told the Sun-Times. Her teen daughter later ran up to her, crying and bleeding from a gunshot wound to her arm.

Eiland was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Schenia Smith, 42, a mom from suburban Dolton, died after she was shot in her arm and armpit, police said.

Three other men were wounded in the attack, police said.

The Black Fire Brigade held a benefit for Eiland about a month after he was shot and his family launched a fundraiser to help support his wife and children.

Credit: GoFundMe Chicago firefighter Timothy Eiland and his family. Eiland, 33, died June 13, 2022, nine months after he was critically wounded in a mass shooting in West Pullman.

Credit: Chicago Fire Department Chicago firefighter Timothy Eiland.

