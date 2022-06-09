Former Mayor Richard M. Daley Hospitalized For Tests After Feeling Lethargic

DOWNTOWN — Former Mayor Richard M. Daley, Chicago’s longest serving mayor, was hospitalized overnight after feeling unwell.

Daley, who turned 80 in April, was with daughter Nora Daley Conroy at his Downtown home Wednesday afternoon when he began to feel lethargic, said Jacquelyn Heard, his longtime spokeswoman.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for tests and held overnight. Heard said he was talking and alert.

On Thursday afternoon, Heard said the former mayor was resting after undergoing tests and may remain in the hospital for another night.

Daley served as mayor from 1989-2011. He was Cook County state’s attorney for nine years before that. His 22 years years at the helm of the city is the longest in Chicago history, one more than his father, Richard J. Daley, who died in office in 1976.

The younger Daley opted not to run for a seventh term as mayor, and was succeeded by Rahm Emanuel, who served two four-year terms before also deciding not to seek re-election.

Daley has largely stayed out of the public eye since his retirement.

Credit: DNAinfo Former Mayor Richard M. Daley, right, and younger brother Bill Daley, the former commerce secretary and chief of staff to President Barack Obama, talk about growing up in Bridgeport during a 2013 event.

