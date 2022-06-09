Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Downtown

Former Mayor Richard M. Daley Hospitalized For Tests After Feeling Lethargic

The 80-year-old former mayor was talking and alert after being taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for tests Wednesday.

Block Club Chicago Staff
8:31 AM CDT on Jun 9, 2022
Former Mayor Richard M. Daley in 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

DOWNTOWN — Former Mayor Richard M. Daley, Chicago’s longest serving mayor, was hospitalized overnight after feeling unwell.

Daley, who turned 80 in April, was with daughter Nora Daley Conroy at his Downtown home Wednesday afternoon when he began to feel lethargic, said Jacquelyn Heard, his longtime spokeswoman.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for tests and held overnight. Heard said he was talking and alert.

On Thursday afternoon, Heard said the former mayor was resting after undergoing tests and may remain in the hospital for another night.

Daley served as mayor from 1989-2011. He was Cook County state’s attorney for nine years before that. His 22 years years at the helm of the city is the longest in Chicago history, one more than his father, Richard J. Daley, who died in office in 1976.

The younger Daley opted not to run for a seventh term as mayor, and was succeeded by Rahm Emanuel, who served two four-year terms before also deciding not to seek re-election.

Daley has largely stayed out of the public eye since his retirement.

Credit: DNAinfo
Former Mayor Richard M. Daley, right, and younger brother Bill Daley, the former commerce secretary and chief of staff to President Barack Obama, talk about growing up in Bridgeport during a 2013 event.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Block Club Chicago Staff

Read More:

The Latest

Deaf Program At Logan Square Elementary School Won’t Close, CPS Says — But Parents, Students Still Have Concerns

Chase teachers and parents staged a protest after CPS previously said it would shut down the school's beloved deaf and hard of hearing program — but the district has now changed its tune.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Mina Bloom
3:42 PM CDT

Here Are Some Street Upgrades That Will Start Rolling Out In Pullman In 2023

Better walkways for pedestrians and bike lanes are some of the proposals for 111th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue as part of the city's Chicago Works infrastructure program.

Roseland, Pullman
Maia McDonald
1:00 PM CDT

Girl, 3, Killed After Bike Crash Involving Semi-Truck, ComEd Truck Blocking Bike Lane In Uptown

The girl was in a child seat on a bike when the bike and a semi-truck collided Thursday morning, police said.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
and
Colin Boyle
11:03 AM CDT

Despite City Lifeguard Shortage, Young Hopefuls Turned Away By Disorganized Park District Staffers, Parents Say

Kids looking for summer jobs waited in line for hours on Monday, with some not getting assigned a post. "They gave the kids hope they could help and then snatched it away," a parent said.

Downtown
Mack Liederman
10:00 AM CDT

See more stories