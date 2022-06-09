Skip to contents

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park

Midsommarfest Hosting Waldos Forever Fest Pop-Up This Weekend After Fire Canceled Pro-Pot Concert

Andersonville's annual Midsommarfest will also host a day of performances and events showcasing transgender and gender-nonconforming artists.

Joe Ward
8:00 AM CDT on Jun 9, 2022
Waldos Forever Fest
Photo by Madi Ellis
  • Credibility:

ANDERSONVILLE — The neighborhood’s celebration of cannabis culture is rescheduled as a pop-up fest within Midsommarfest this weekend after a fire scuttled earlier plans for the pro-pot street party.

Waldos Forever Fest will take place 5-10 p.m. Friday at the Summerdale stage within Midsommarfest. Drag artist Lucy Stoole will host the event, which will feature a lineup of artists and performers.

Acts include a performance by Mykki Blanco and The Vixen, of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 10; a DJ Set by Trqpiteca and a drag show, according to the Andersonville Chamber of Commerce.

Produced by Dispensary 33, Waldos Forever Fest celebrates the stoner holiday of 4/20, or April 20. This year’s event — the first edition in two years — was abruptly canceled when a fire broke out on Andersonville’s Clark Street.

Cannabis consumption is not allowed at Midsommarfest, organizers said.

Midsommarfest takes place Friday-Sunday on Clark Street in Andersonville. The last two years of the event were canceled by the pandemic.

Credit: Courtesy Andersonville Chamber of Commerce/ Timmy Samuel, Starbelly Studios
Midsommarfest has been cancelled for the second straight year.

The 56th edition of the festival will include more than 60 music acts, five stages, dozens of vendors and free kids activities.

Performers include Sixteen Candles, Rodd Tuffcurls and the Bench Press and Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute.

Also taking place Friday at Midsommarfest is a stage showcasing transgender and gender-nonconforming artists.

The Midsommarfest center stage at Clark Street and Berwyn Avenue will be the site of Blooming Beyond the Binary, produced by the Andersonville-based LGBTQ-advocacy group Chicago Therapy Collective.

Chicago-based trans artists scheduled to perform 8-10 p.m. are Switch the Boi, Imirregulargirl and Ariel Zetina.

A discussion on fighting anti-trans laws in Illinois will take place 6-7:45 p.m. There will also be a moment of silence for Elise Malary, a prominent LGBTQ advocate who died this year.

Midsommarfest will also include another pop-up fest within its confines.

The Pride Kids & Family Fest is noon-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at Clark Street and Summerdale Avenue. The family-friendly LGBTQ festival will curate two days of live music on the Summerdale Stage and will also feature face painting, a bounce house, reptile show and balloon art.

Admission to Midsommarfest is a $10 suggested donation, with proceeds benefiting the Andersonville Chamber of Commerce and charities, including Care For Real.

For more on Midsommarfest, click here.



Joe Ward

Rogers Park, Edgewater, Uptown Reporter

