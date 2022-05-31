Taste Of Chicago Is Back. Here’s The Full Lineup Of Restaurants, Music And More

DOWNTOWN — The Taste of Chicago is back in July, giving Chicago foodies the chance to try culinary delights at a “bite-sized” festival in Grant Park.

The Taste of Chicago returns July 8-10 in Grant Park with more than 30 vendors and three stages presenting free performances, dance classes, family activities and more after two years of virtual and scaled-down editions. There will also be a designated beer hall, wine tent, cocktail lounge and NBC Chicago Family Village in Grant Park.

Chicago SummerDance also will turn Buckingham Fountain Plaza into a dance party with free dance lessons and live music available to attendees throughout the day. Highlights include classes featuring four dance styles born in Chicago, the Chicago Children’s Theatre and The Q Brothers presenting a special family show and more.

There will be no Taste tickets this year; cash or credit cards will be accepted by all food vendors. All performances are also free admission.

In a new twist, Taste is branching out with mini-fests in three South and West Side neighborhoods, heading to Austin on June 11, Pullman on June 18 and Little Village on June 25. Each neighborhood edition will run 12-8 p.m.

“After an all-virtual Taste in 2020 and community pop-ups in 2021, we are thrilled to bring Taste back to Grant Park and back into our neighborhoods in 2022,” Erin Harkey, commissioner of the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, said in a statement Tuesday. “We are excited to showcase the food and music of Pullman, Austin and Little Village this summer, and spotlight other DCASE summertime traditions like Blues Festival and SummerDance in our programming. There’s something for everyone to enjoy at this year’s Taste, throughout the city.”

See the full lineups below. More information can be found online.

Credit: Brittany Sowacke/Block Club Chicago Taste of Chicago in 2019

Grant Park

12-8 p.m., July 8-10, Grant Park, Buckingham Fountain (Jackson & Columbus)

Free admission

Food Vendors:

Whadda Jerk

The Original Rainbow Cone

Don Paleta

Mr. Quiles Mexican Food,

Decadent Flavor

Ms Tittle’s Cupcakes

Haire’s Gulf Shrimp

Buona Beef

Cynthia’s Gumbo Express Inc.

Auntie Vee’s Kitchen

La Cocinita Food Truck

Taco Sublime

Josephine’s Cooking, Robinson’s No.1 Ribs

Churro Factory

Yum Dum

Mr E Chef’s Barbecue

The Sole Ingredient Catering LLC

Doom Street Eats

Chicago’s Doghouse

Prime Tacos

Healthy Substance

Seoul Taco

Eli’s Cheesecake Company

Barangaroos Aussie Pies

BJ’s Market & Bakery

Arun’s Thai Restaurant

Classic Cobbler

Tandoor Char House

Porkchop

Esperanza Kitchen Delights

Connie’s Pizza

Franco’s Ristorante.

Credit: Brittany Sowacke/Block Club Chicago Taste of Chicago 2019

Main Stage Performances

July 8

Host and DJ : DJ Mike P

5 p.m.: Shayln B and John The Author, presented by Chicago Made

6 p.m.: AMI

7:15 p.m.: Nelly

July 9

DJ: Sandra Treviño

5 p.m.: Vivian Garcia and Pinqy Ring, presented by Chicago Made

6 p.m.: Girl K

7:15 p.m.: Aterciopelados

July 10

DJ : Miss Alex White (White Mystery)

5 p.m.: Rebecca Brunner and Marina City, presented by Chicago Made

6 p.m.: Local H

7:15 p.m.: Drive-By Truckers

Goose Island Stage Performances:

July 8

10:45 a.m-1 p.m.: DJ Janesita, Bandwith Chicago

12:30 p.m.-2:15 p.m.: DJ Ayana Contreras

4 p.m.- 5 p.m.: Happy Hour Karaoke with The People’s Stage

5 p.m.-6 p.m.: Stroll Exhibition, hosted by Lizzie G with DJ Breathlezz

6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.: Trqpiteca

July 9

10:45 a.m.-2 p.m.: DJ Johnny Jones Lingo Chicago, Lane Tech Varsity Band

12:30 p.m.-2 p.m.: Eli’s Cheesecake Birthday Celebration

2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.: DJ Lady D

3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.: Happy Hour Karaoke with The People’s Stage

4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: Sadie Woods

6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.: DJ Mike P

July 10

10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: DJ Chuck Wren, Lakeside Pride Marching Band

12:15-2 p.m.: DJ Machede

2-3:30 p.m.: DJ Selah Say

Credit: Provided/Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events Millennium Park Summer Theatre Residencies performances of Chicago Dance Crash and CircEsteem in July 2019.

Chicago SummerDance at Taste Schedule

July 8

SummerDance kicks off Taste with four dance styles born in Chicago! Guest emcee Jennifer Billock, author of “Here Are 4 Dance Styles Born In Chicago To Mark The ‘Year Of Chicago Dance’”

12 p.m.: Line Dancing, featuring the Cha-Cha Slide / Janelle E. Brown

1 p.m.: Steppin’ / Shaun Ballentine

2 p.m.: Polka Hop / Arletta Gromek

3 p.m.: Footwork / Christopher “Mad Dog” Thomas

12- 4 p.m.: Music by DJ Mwelwa

July 9

11:30 – 1 p.m. : A Walkie Talkie Dancey Party! Presented by Chicago Children’s Theatre & The Q Brothers

1 p.m.: Ballroom Basics (for kids and families) / Dancing With Class

Ballroom Basics (for kids and families) / Dancing With Class 2 p.m.: East Coast Swing / May I Have This Dance

East Coast Swing / May I Have This Dance 3 p.m.: Merengue / May I Have This Dance

1-4 p.m.: Music by May I Have This Dance

July 10

12 p.m.: Salsa / La Mecca Dance Chicago

1 p.m.: Kizomba / Shafeeha Monae

2 p.m.: Bachata / Chicago Dance

3 p.m.: Afrobeat / Stacy “Jukeboxx” Letrice

12-4 p.m.: Music by DJ Kimani Rashad

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Chicago Avenue in the Austin neighborhood looking toward the downtown skyline on May 24, 2021.

Taste of Chicago Austin

12-8 p.m. June 11 at 5720 W. Chicago Ave.

Featuring Soul City Blues

Free admission

Food Vendors:

Catered By Kish

Cooking from the Soul Catering

Cynthia’s Gumbo Express

Doom Street Eats

Josephine’s Southern Cooking

Mr. Quiles Mexican Food

Ms Tittle’s Cupcakes

Razpachos

Robinson’s No.1 Ribs

Schweet Foods

The Sole Ingredient Catering

Whadda Jerk

Music schedule, presented by Soul City Blues

12-1 p.m.: Mzz Reese

1:20-2:20 p.m.: Joe Pratt and The Source One Band

2:40-3:40 p.m.: Mary Lane and The No Static Blues Band

4-5:00 p.m.: Tail Dragger

5:20-6:20 p.m.: Demetria Taylor

6:40-7:55 p.m.: Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials

Credit: Brittany Sowacke/Block Club Chicago The Taste of Chicago in 2019.

Taste of Chicago Pullman

12 p.m.-8 p.m., June 18 at Pullman Park, 11101 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Free admission

Food Vendors:

Don Paleta

Mr. Quiles Mexican Food

Ms Tittle’s Cupcakes

Cynthia’s Gumbo Express Inc

Auntie Vee’s Kitchen

Catered By Kish

Taco Sublime

Razpachos,

Robinson’s No.1 Ribs

Yum Dum

Chicago’s Dog House

Southside Grinds Coffee Co.

JUS SANDWICHES

Burp Restaurant and catering

TRUTH Ribzzz

Music Schedule

Hosted by Charise Bennett of Komikal1 Entertainment

1-1:45 p.m.: DJ Steve Miggidy Maestro

1:50-2 p.m.: Lizzie G

2:05-2:15 p.m.: DJ Steve Miggidy Maestro

2:20-2:30 p.m.: Peter Jerico

2:35-3:30 p.m.: DJ Steve Miggidy Maestro

3:35-3:45 p.m.: Jabba44x

4-4:10 p.m.: Kine Melik

4:20-5 p.m.: DJ Steve Miggidy Maestro

5:15 -6 p.m.: Chicago Band Roster Spotlight

6-6:45 p.m.: Meagan McNeal

7-8 p.m.: Aniba & The Soul Starz

SummerDance schedule

Free introductory dance lessons for all ages and skill levels followed by music

12 p.m.: Salsa / Urbanity Dance Chicago

1 p.m.: Line Dancing / Fre2Dance

2 p.m.: Steppin’ / Dawud & Lura Shareef

3 p.m.: Footwork / The Urban Ark

12-4 p.m.: Music by The Urban Ark

Credit: Brittany Sowacke/Block Club Chicago Taste of Chicago 2019

Taste of Chicago Little Village

12-8 p.m. June 25, at Ortiz De Dominguez School, 3000 S. Lawndale Ave.

Free admission

Note: No alcohol permitted onsite

Food vendors:

Mr. Quiles Mexican Food

Ms Tittle’s Cupcakes

Auntie Vee’s Kitchen

Taco Sublime

Razpachos

Yum Dum

Mr E Chef’s Barbecue

Healthy Haven

Chicago’s Dog House

Prime Tacos

Healthy Substance

Carnitas Y Tacos

Maravatio

Ann’s Flavored Cheesecakes

Music schedule

12-12:15 p.m.: Intro’s

12:15-1:45 p.m.: DJ Greedy

1-2 p.m.: Jarochicanos

2:30-3:30 p.m.: Braided Janes

4-5 p.m.: Quinto Imperio

5:30-6:30 p.m.: Malafacha

6:30-7:45 p.m.: DJ Jes

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: