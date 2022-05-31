Taste Of Chicago Is Back. Here’s The Full Lineup Of Restaurants, Music And More

- Credibility:
DOWNTOWN — The Taste of Chicago is back in July, giving Chicago foodies the chance to try culinary delights at a “bite-sized” festival in Grant Park.
The Taste of Chicago returns July 8-10 in Grant Park with more than 30 vendors and three stages presenting free performances, dance classes, family activities and more after two years of virtual and scaled-down editions. There will also be a designated beer hall, wine tent, cocktail lounge and NBC Chicago Family Village in Grant Park.
Chicago SummerDance also will turn Buckingham Fountain Plaza into a dance party with free dance lessons and live music available to attendees throughout the day. Highlights include classes featuring four dance styles born in Chicago, the Chicago Children’s Theatre and The Q Brothers presenting a special family show and more.
There will be no Taste tickets this year; cash or credit cards will be accepted by all food vendors. All performances are also free admission.
In a new twist, Taste is branching out with mini-fests in three South and West Side neighborhoods, heading to Austin on June 11, Pullman on June 18 and Little Village on June 25. Each neighborhood edition will run 12-8 p.m.
“After an all-virtual Taste in 2020 and community pop-ups in 2021, we are thrilled to bring Taste back to Grant Park and back into our neighborhoods in 2022,” Erin Harkey, commissioner of the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, said in a statement Tuesday. “We are excited to showcase the food and music of Pullman, Austin and Little Village this summer, and spotlight other DCASE summertime traditions like Blues Festival and SummerDance in our programming. There’s something for everyone to enjoy at this year’s Taste, throughout the city.”
See the full lineups below. More information can be found online.
Grant Park
12-8 p.m., July 8-10, Grant Park, Buckingham Fountain (Jackson & Columbus)
Free admission
Food Vendors:
- Whadda Jerk
- The Original Rainbow Cone
- Don Paleta
- Mr. Quiles Mexican Food,
- Decadent Flavor
- Ms Tittle’s Cupcakes
- Haire’s Gulf Shrimp
- Buona Beef
- Cynthia’s Gumbo Express Inc.
- Auntie Vee’s Kitchen
- La Cocinita Food Truck
- Taco Sublime
- Josephine’s Cooking, Robinson’s No.1 Ribs
- Churro Factory
- Yum Dum
- Mr E Chef’s Barbecue
- The Sole Ingredient Catering LLC
- Doom Street Eats
- Chicago’s Doghouse
- Prime Tacos
- Healthy Substance
- Seoul Taco
- Eli’s Cheesecake Company
- Barangaroos Aussie Pies
- BJ’s Market & Bakery
- Arun’s Thai Restaurant
- Classic Cobbler
- Tandoor Char House
- Porkchop
- Esperanza Kitchen Delights
- Connie’s Pizza
- Franco’s Ristorante.
Main Stage Performances
July 8
Host and DJ : DJ Mike P
- 5 p.m.: Shayln B and John The Author, presented by Chicago Made
- 6 p.m.: AMI
- 7:15 p.m.: Nelly
July 9
DJ: Sandra Treviño
- 5 p.m.: Vivian Garcia and Pinqy Ring, presented by Chicago Made
- 6 p.m.: Girl K
- 7:15 p.m.: Aterciopelados
July 10
DJ : Miss Alex White (White Mystery)
- 5 p.m.: Rebecca Brunner and Marina City, presented by Chicago Made
- 6 p.m.: Local H
- 7:15 p.m.: Drive-By Truckers
Goose Island Stage Performances:
July 8
- 10:45 a.m-1 p.m.: DJ Janesita, Bandwith Chicago
- 12:30 p.m.-2:15 p.m.: DJ Ayana Contreras
- 4 p.m.- 5 p.m.: Happy Hour Karaoke with The People’s Stage
- 5 p.m.-6 p.m.: Stroll Exhibition, hosted by Lizzie G with DJ Breathlezz
- 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.: Trqpiteca
July 9
- 10:45 a.m.-2 p.m.: DJ Johnny Jones Lingo Chicago, Lane Tech Varsity Band
- 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m.: Eli’s Cheesecake Birthday Celebration
- 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.: DJ Lady D
- 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.: Happy Hour Karaoke with The People’s Stage
- 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: Sadie Woods
- 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.: DJ Mike P
July 10
- 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: DJ Chuck Wren, Lakeside Pride Marching Band
- 12:15-2 p.m.: DJ Machede
- 2-3:30 p.m.: DJ Selah Say
Chicago SummerDance at Taste Schedule
July 8
SummerDance kicks off Taste with four dance styles born in Chicago! Guest emcee Jennifer Billock, author of “Here Are 4 Dance Styles Born In Chicago To Mark The ‘Year Of Chicago Dance’”
- 12 p.m.: Line Dancing, featuring the Cha-Cha Slide / Janelle E. Brown
- 1 p.m.: Steppin’ / Shaun Ballentine
- 2 p.m.: Polka Hop / Arletta Gromek
- 3 p.m.: Footwork / Christopher “Mad Dog” Thomas
- 12- 4 p.m.: Music by DJ Mwelwa
July 9
- 11:30 – 1 p.m. : A Walkie Talkie Dancey Party! Presented by Chicago Children’s Theatre & The Q Brothers
- 1 p.m.: Ballroom Basics (for kids and families) / Dancing With Class
- 2 p.m.: East Coast Swing / May I Have This Dance
- 3 p.m.: Merengue / May I Have This Dance
- 1-4 p.m.: Music by May I Have This Dance
July 10
- 12 p.m.: Salsa / La Mecca Dance Chicago
- 1 p.m.: Kizomba / Shafeeha Monae
- 2 p.m.: Bachata / Chicago Dance
- 3 p.m.: Afrobeat / Stacy “Jukeboxx” Letrice
- 12-4 p.m.: Music by DJ Kimani Rashad
Taste of Chicago Austin
12-8 p.m. June 11 at 5720 W. Chicago Ave.
Featuring Soul City Blues
Free admission
Food Vendors:
- Catered By Kish
- Cooking from the Soul Catering
- Cynthia’s Gumbo Express
- Doom Street Eats
- Josephine’s Southern Cooking
- Mr. Quiles Mexican Food
- Ms Tittle’s Cupcakes
- Razpachos
- Robinson’s No.1 Ribs
- Schweet Foods
- The Sole Ingredient Catering
- Whadda Jerk
Music schedule, presented by Soul City Blues
- 12-1 p.m.: Mzz Reese
- 1:20-2:20 p.m.: Joe Pratt and The Source One Band
- 2:40-3:40 p.m.: Mary Lane and The No Static Blues Band
- 4-5:00 p.m.: Tail Dragger
- 5:20-6:20 p.m.: Demetria Taylor
- 6:40-7:55 p.m.: Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials
Taste of Chicago Pullman
12 p.m.-8 p.m., June 18 at Pullman Park, 11101 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
Free admission
Food Vendors:
- Don Paleta
- Mr. Quiles Mexican Food
- Ms Tittle’s Cupcakes
- Cynthia’s Gumbo Express Inc
- Auntie Vee’s Kitchen
- Catered By Kish
- Taco Sublime
- Razpachos,
- Robinson’s No.1 Ribs
- Yum Dum
- Chicago’s Dog House
- Southside Grinds Coffee Co.
- JUS SANDWICHES
- Burp Restaurant and catering
- TRUTH Ribzzz
Music Schedule
Hosted by Charise Bennett of Komikal1 Entertainment
- 1-1:45 p.m.: DJ Steve Miggidy Maestro
- 1:50-2 p.m.: Lizzie G
- 2:05-2:15 p.m.: DJ Steve Miggidy Maestro
- 2:20-2:30 p.m.: Peter Jerico
- 2:35-3:30 p.m.: DJ Steve Miggidy Maestro
- 3:35-3:45 p.m.: Jabba44x
- 4-4:10 p.m.: Kine Melik
- 4:20-5 p.m.: DJ Steve Miggidy Maestro
- 5:15 -6 p.m.: Chicago Band Roster Spotlight
- 6-6:45 p.m.: Meagan McNeal
- 7-8 p.m.: Aniba & The Soul Starz
SummerDance schedule
Free introductory dance lessons for all ages and skill levels followed by music
- 12 p.m.: Salsa / Urbanity Dance Chicago
- 1 p.m.: Line Dancing / Fre2Dance
- 2 p.m.: Steppin’ / Dawud & Lura Shareef
- 3 p.m.: Footwork / The Urban Ark
- 12-4 p.m.: Music by The Urban Ark
Taste of Chicago Little Village
12-8 p.m. June 25, at Ortiz De Dominguez School, 3000 S. Lawndale Ave.
Free admission
Note: No alcohol permitted onsite
Food vendors:
- Mr. Quiles Mexican Food
- Ms Tittle’s Cupcakes
- Auntie Vee’s Kitchen
- Taco Sublime
- Razpachos
- Yum Dum
- Mr E Chef’s Barbecue
- Healthy Haven
- Chicago’s Dog House
- Prime Tacos
- Healthy Substance
- Carnitas Y Tacos
- Maravatio
- Ann’s Flavored Cheesecakes
Music schedule
- 12-12:15 p.m.: Intro’s
- 12:15-1:45 p.m.: DJ Greedy
- 1-2 p.m.: Jarochicanos
- 2:30-3:30 p.m.: Braided Janes
- 4-5 p.m.: Quinto Imperio
- 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Malafacha
- 6:30-7:45 p.m.: DJ Jes
