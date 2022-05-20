Mass Shooting On Near North Side Kills 2 People, Wounds 8: ‘That’s My Blood’

WARNING: Some photos in this story show blood.

NEAR NORTH SIDE — Blood remained on the sidewalk, with commuters and their pets walking through it, early Friday morning after a mass shooting left two dead and eight wounded on the Near North Side.

The shooting happened 10:41 p.m. in the 800 block of North State Street, police said. One of the victims — who asked that he be identified only by his first name, Shaun — said it stemmed from a fight outside a McDonald’s.

The fight escalated, and someone pulled out a gun, Shaun said. Shaun and others tried to make the man put away his gun, and someone tried to grab it, Shaun it. Someone shot the gun, hitting Shaun twice, he said.

Shaun said he wasn’t sure what happened next — but more people were shot, including his cousin.

Ultimately, five people were taken by ambulance to local hospitals, with the shooting requiring extra ambulances and resources due to the number of victims, said Fire Department spokesman Juan Hernandez. Two adult men were pronounced dead at Northwestern and Stroger hospitals.

Two other adult men were hospitalized in serious condition, Hernandez said. A 43-year-old woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where her condition was unknown but she had stabilized, Hernandez said.

Several people who had been wounded in the shooting also took themselves to local hospitals, Hernandez said.

Amid the chaos after the shooting, a woman in her early 20s fell onto the tracks at the nearby Red Line station, Hernandez said. She was burned and was taken to Stroger Hospital.

Officials shut off power to trains as police searched for the gunman and to help the woman, Hernandez said. People who had been on one Red Line train stuck between stations during the shutoff were evacuated.

Someone was taken into a custody, and a gun was found, police said. The investigation was ongoing.

The McDonald’s was open the next morning, workers filling orders despite the eatery’s windows being shattered.

Shaun, 29, returned to the block Friday morning, still wearing a medical wristband and hospital socks. He was dismayed to see blood and medical supplies still on the sidewalk, with people just walking around — or through — it nearly 12 hours after the shooting.

“They need to clean this s— up,” Shaun said. “That’s my blood. That’s my cousin’s blood.”

Shaun said he would be worried about what consequences he could face were he to testify against the gunman.

“It can be street justice. It could be anything. It could be money loss. It could be everything going wrong in your life,” Shaun said. “It don’t have to be nothing even harmful. … It could be like 20-some years from now. … It’s gonna hit you back.”

Gun violence in the 18th District, where the shooting occurred, has risen significantly this year. There were four shootings reported in the district by this time last year, but now the area has seen 13 so far this year.

“This is disturbing to my residents,” said Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd), who represents the area where the shooting occurred. “Something like this, it just rocks you to your core.”

Hopkins noted the shooting happened the same night the city started its 6 p.m. curfew for unaccompanied youth at Millennium Park. Mayor Lori Lightfoot created the controversial curfew this week after a 16-year-old was shot and killed at the Bean.

“Clearly, that is not the solution,” Hopkins said. “We can’t live like this as a society.”

Hopkins said he and others are “horrified” by Chicago’s struggles with violence, which surged at the start of the pandemic and has remained high.

“Clearly, we’re out of answers right now,” Hopkins said.

