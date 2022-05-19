Skip to contents

Pilsen’s Casa Indigo Leaving 18th Street As Owners Open A Neighborhood Food Hall Nearby

Owner Mer Mansuria is expanding his operation into a "mini food hall" with Casa Indigo, Mexican seafood and more.

Madison Savedra
7:45 AM CDT on May 19, 2022
Casa Indigo owner and executive chef Mer Mansuria, center, and the team of the newly opened restaurant at 1314 W. 18th St. in Pilsen.
Mauricio Peña/Block Club Chicago
PILSEN — Casa Indigo is closing this summer after nearly four years on 18th Street — but it’s staying local.

Owner and chef Mer Mansuria said he expects to close Casa Indigo, 1314 18th St., in the next few months, and he’ll open his next venture soon after at 2100 S. Morgan St. The new spot will be a “mini-Pilsen food hall” with several cuisine options, including Casa Indigo, Mansuria said.

Casa Indigo will have a station serving up Mexico City-inspired street food dishes. Another option will be a globally influenced restaurant for breakfast, lunch, dinner and brunch with the working name Indigo Mango. The third spot in the food hall will offer Mexican seafood, serving Nayarit-style food with a “beach shack style and vibe.”

The name for the food hall is still in the works, Mansuria said.

Mansuria said he’s moving off 18th Street to provide more options on the east side of the neighborhood and have more space. Casa Indigo seats 25, but the new spot could seat 150 people inside and as much as 100 on an outdoor patio, he said.

“It’s starting to get really crowded on 18th Street,” Mansuria said. “There’s a lot of similar food places, and we kind of want to venture out. We want to add a little bit more diversity to the food scene and a little bit more to the areas that have food and stuff like that.”

Credit: Provided
Mer Mansuria’s new food hall-style venture is moving east in Pilsen to 2100 S. Morgan St. He expects to open in the next four-five months.

Mansuria said he also hopes to offer a coffee bar, a fresh market and a prepared food-to-go section. After working at acclaimed joints Little Goat Diner and Dusek’s, he’s excited to have a space where he can finally cook all the things he’s wanted, he said.

“At [Casa] Indigo, we do a little bit of a small menu, but we want to get to that level where we’re really pushing forward on the cuisine and diversify the food that’s available here, Mansuria said.

