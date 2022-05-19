Aldi Is Still Coming To Six Corners Senior Living Building, But Other Stores Remain Unleased

PORTAGE PARK — The senior living facility rising at the Six Corners intersection is ahead of schedule and still due to get an Aldi grocery store as its anchor retail tenant, but officials said the other stores are available to lease.

Aldi will take up nearly half of the ground floor retail at the Clarendale at 4747 W. Irving Park Road, a 10-story senior living facility with 258 residences and 11 affordable units. Construction for the development, formerly called The Point, began in March and is set to be completed in September, ahead of the project’s schedule.

The $130 million project developed by Ryan Companies will have 215 parking spots and 45,000 square feet of retail space anchored by Aldi at the corner of Milwaukee and Cicero avenues and Irving Park Road.

“We can confirm we are planning to open an ALDI store at the Six Corners Development in Portage Park, but do not have further details at this time,” Laura Brenneman, Aldi Batavia Division vice president, said in a statement.

Dan Walsh, vice president of Ryan Companies, previously said the Aldi could open 11 months after construction started, meaning February 2023.

Cheston Arthur, director of operations at Aldi, has said the Six Corners store would be similar in design to the one in Bucktown.

“If you haven’t shopped at Aldi in a while, we have a huge focus on fresh,” Arthur said. “It’s a big, wide selection to take care of every customer’s need.”

Aldi was always part of the development plan, but neighbors have wondered which tenants will move into the building as it moves forward and new signs appear at the busy intersection.

Representatives from Ryan Companies said other tenants have still not been picked for the project as of Tuesday.

“We are working with a local realtor broker to gain some interest” in tenants, Brandon Raymond, director of real estate development with Ryan Companies, said last year.

In early April, the company opened a leasing and information office for the Clarendale in a vacant storefront at 4004 N. Cicero Ave. across the street from the project, but a car crashed into it a few weeks later, damaging the interior. The office has still not reopened but appointments and information about the development can be made and found online.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago The Clarendale Six Corners development as seen during its topping-off ceremony in Portage Park on August 5, 2021.

As the Six Corners area sees a revitalization of local businesses and potential development near The Clarendale, developers hope the senior living facility will act as a catalyst to add more growth.

Neighbors long have waited for something to fill the property that was called “the hole,” which had been vacant since 2017.

The proposal went through more than 16 iterations, former Ald. John Arena (45th) previously said. Ald. Jim Gardiner stalled the project in 2019 until developers redesigned it, including changing the number of independent and assisted living units.

Across the street, GW Properties is building a two-story building for medical offices at 3934-3936 N. Milwaukee Ave. Construction began late 2021 with plans to be complete by summer.

