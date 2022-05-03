Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

Here’s How You Can Get ‘Chicagwa,’ The City’s New Chicago Canned Tap Water

Chicagwa canned water will be available at events and some businesses over the summer.

Kelly Bauer
11:03 AM CDT on May 3, 2022
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — The city is offering its own brand of canned tap water, dubbed “Chicagwa,” for a limited time.

The campaign is meant to showcase the quality of Chicago’s drinking water, as well as the city’s “rich history” with and connection to Lake Michigan, according to a Mayor’s Office news release.

The water was canned in Chicago by a local brewery. The cans come in six designs, with all of the label art made by local artists, according to the Mayor’s Office.

One can’s label features a hot dog sitting on a boat in Lake Michigan, the city’s skyline behind the wiener. Another takes inspiration from art deco designs, showcasing women with a sunrise over the water behind them. See all the cans here.

A website promoting the campaign was created by a local company, and it features a funny video narrated by TikTok historian Shermann “Dilla” Thomas.

The campaign will also be advertised on billboards across the city.

Cans of Chicagwa will be given away at events during the summer — and it’s available at taps throughout the city.

Local businesses where you can try to snag cans of Chicagwa:

  • Real Good Stuff Co.: 701 N. Wells St., 1647 N. Wells St. and 3548 N. Southport Ave.
  • Wieners Circle, 2622 N. Clark St.
  • Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen, 1141 S. Jefferson St.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

The Latest

3 Teenagers Arrested In CTA Robberies, Including Attack On Local TV Host

One of the robberies involves PBS host Will Clinger, who was badly hurt after someone robbed him of his phone on the Red Line in April.

Citywide
Mack Liederman
1 hour ago

Little Flies Everywhere: Huge Swarms Of Midges Take Over Lakefront During Unseasonably Cold And Wet Spring

The midges, which birds eat, are hatching and mating along the lakefront. The "biblical" swarms are making an already gross Chicago spring even grosser.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
3 hours ago

Orange Garden Isn’t Closing — But It Is Up For Sale After Iconic Neon Sign Is Auctioned For $17K

The sign is off to the suburbs as the longtime owners look to pass the business to someone who will keep the restaurant open. “I don't want them to flip it and make a McDonald's,” the manager said.

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park
Noah Asimow
4:45 PM CDT

Chicago Had 1 Day Of Sunshine In The Past 42 Days

Feeling down? The cold, wet, cloudy weather could have something to do with it.

Citywide
Mack Liederman
12:53 PM CDT

See more stories