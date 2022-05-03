Here’s How You Can Get ‘Chicagwa,’ The City’s New Chicago Canned Tap Water

CHICAGO — The city is offering its own brand of canned tap water, dubbed “Chicagwa,” for a limited time.

The campaign is meant to showcase the quality of Chicago’s drinking water, as well as the city’s “rich history” with and connection to Lake Michigan, according to a Mayor’s Office news release.

The water was canned in Chicago by a local brewery. The cans come in six designs, with all of the label art made by local artists, according to the Mayor’s Office.

One can’s label features a hot dog sitting on a boat in Lake Michigan, the city’s skyline behind the wiener. Another takes inspiration from art deco designs, showcasing women with a sunrise over the water behind them. See all the cans here.

A website promoting the campaign was created by a local company, and it features a funny video narrated by TikTok historian Shermann “Dilla” Thomas.

The campaign will also be advertised on billboards across the city.

Cans of Chicagwa will be given away at events during the summer — and it’s available at taps throughout the city.

Local businesses where you can try to snag cans of Chicagwa:

Real Good Stuff Co.: 701 N. Wells St., 1647 N. Wells St. and 3548 N. Southport Ave.

Wieners Circle, 2622 N. Clark St.

Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen, 1141 S. Jefferson St.

