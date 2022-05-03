Jefferson Park Pub Crawl Returns After 2 Years

JEFFERSON PARK — A Jefferson Park pub crawl is back this weekend after two years off due to the pandemic.

Neighborhood group Jefferson Park Forward is hosting its annual Forward March Pub Crawl 2022, which has been on pause since 2020. The crawl begins 3 p.m. Saturday at Weston’s Coffee & Tap Co., 4872 N. Milwaukee Ave., according to the event website.

Other participating pubs:

4:30-5:45 p.m.: Rex Tavern, 4935 N. Milwaukee Ave.

6:15-7:45 p.m.: Brigadoon, 5748 W. Lawrence Ave.

8 p.m.: Galvin’s Public House, 5901 W. Lawrence Ave.

Tickets for the crawl cost $25 and can be bought online. All of the proceeds will support the community’s alley plaza project in between Weston’s and Popeye’s at 4870 N. Milwaukee Ave., organizers said.

Jefferson Park Forward signed a contract with the city to maintain the plaza and pay the electrical bill for the lights that will be installed.

The alley project is six years in the making and is nearly complete. Late last year, city officials repaved the alley and added artwork and an arch. In March, outdoor lights, a small entertainment stage and bollards at the entrance and the stage were installed.

Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago Jefferson Park’s community’s alley plaza project, located in between Weston’s and Popeye’s at 4870 N. Milwaukee Ave., as seen March 29, 2022 with a new stage and outdoor lights.

Fixed furniture and trash cans are the last components to be added.

Nick Davis, Weston’s owner and who helped spearhead the project, will manage the plaza’s trash cans and snow removal during winter.

Other money from the pub crawl’s ticket sales will go toward July’s Jeff Fest’s community stage, which Jefferson Park Forward is again curating, the group said.

