Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Bronzeville, Near South Side

An Interior Design Firm Stole A Black Artist’s Work. She Responded By Opening Her Own Studio On The South Side

Interior designer Marissa Nelums wants to make pretty things for everyone, regardless of budget.

Jamie Nesbitt Golden
9:00 AM CDT on Apr 25, 2022
Marissa Nelums aims to make interior design more accessible with her new Amour Square shop, Glasshouse Interiors.
Provided.
  • Credibility:

ARMOUR SQUARE — There are few Black interior designers — but Marissa Nelums hopes to make the industry more accessible and inspire others by opening her studio, Glasshouse Interior Design.

Nelums celebrated the showroom’s opening Saturday at 2910 S. Wentworth Ave. The location of her shop — the first brick-and-mortar showroom she’s had — is intentional: It’s right off the expressway and on the South Side, the area she fell in love with as a student at the International Academy of Design. It’ll allow her to encourage more Black Chicagoans to get into interior design, and she’ll provide services for clients who might not think they can afford a designer.

“I always wanted to keep my community at the forefront of how we structure things,” Nelums said. “I started this because there wasn’t a lot of representation for people who look like me in design. We’re extremely proud to reach more than just the people who can afford design services.”

But Nelums’ dream studio almost didn’t happen.

Nelums was interested in interior design for a long time, but the former visual merchandiser didn’t pursue that passion until she got a push from the universe — in the form of another studio stealing photos of an apartment she’d decorated.

“I thought, ‘If I’m good enough to steal from, maybe there’s something to this. Maybe this is something I can do longterm,'” said Nelums, whose work can be seen in Architectural Digest and Coming Home magazines.

Now, what started as a hobby to keep Nelums busy after her father’s death has become a career, forever changing the trajectory of her life.

Nelums said she loves to combine elements of glamour with deep colors: Jewel tones and metallics for those who love a little flair, neutrals for straight-laced clientele who prefer to keep it simple.

As Nelums began building her portfolio, people started to take notice.

And Nelums launched a home furnishings line for those with smaller budgets. Six years later, her custom pillow line is a hit, she said.

Nelums has expanded the collection to include private label drapery, artwork and furniture — samples of which are on display in her Armour Square showroom. Visitors can check out Glasshouse’s virtual service, which offers 3D renderings of clients’ dream spaces, along with instructions on how to implement the design.

That service — coupled with the home furnishings line — has allowed the firm to reach customers across the country, Nelums said.

Glasshouse Interiors is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and by appointment Saturday-Sunday.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Jamie Nesbitt Golden

jamie@blockclubchi.org

Read More:

The Latest

Chicagoans’ Life Expectancy Fell By 2 Years After The Pandemic Started — But COVID Wasn’t The Only Factor

Black and Latino Chicagoans have been the most affected by worsening life expectancy. Black Chicagoans now live 10 years less than white residents, on average.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
3:48 PM CDT

743 Fake IDs Found At O’Hare Airport In Just 2 Weeks, Customs Officials Say

The fake driver's licenses were hidden inside handbags, jewelry boxes and toys and were being shipped to people throughout the United States.

O'Hare
Kelly Bauer
2:35 PM CDT

Lincoln Park Neighbors Look To Hire Private Security Firm To Patrol Streets, Raising Concerns From Some

Amid rising crime, a group in Lincoln Park wants to hire a private security firm to patrol their streets. They're tapping the same firm that was hired to patrol part of Bucktown and already patrols another area of Lincoln Park.

Lincoln Park, Old Town
Jake Wittich
9:14 AM CDT

You Can Now Apply To Chicago’s $500 Monthly Cash Assistance Program

Households that get picked to participate in the pilot will receive $500 per month for one year. The deadline to apply is May 13.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
9:09 AM CDT

See more stories