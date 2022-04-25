Skip to contents

Chicago Will Get Sunshine This Week — But It’ll Be Colder Than Normal, With Below-Freezing Temperatures Possible At Points

The weekend saw days in the 80s and 70s, but this week will only see temperatures hit the 50s, according to the National Weather Service.

Kelly Bauer
8:58 AM CDT on Apr 25, 2022
People sit and watch the sunset on a warm spring day at the Museum Campus along Lake Michigan on April 21, 2022.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  Credibility:

CHICAGO — The city will see some sun this week — but it’ll also be chillier than usual.

The weekend saw days in the 80s and 70s, but this week will only see temperatures hit the 50s, according to the National Weather Service. There could be nights with below-freezing cold.

Monday will be cloudy with wind gusts up to 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service. It’s expected to warm up to 53 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny but cool, with a high of 50 degrees. Wind gusts up to 25 mph are possible.

Wednesday will be chillier, with a high of 42 degrees. The day will be mostly sunny, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, and there is a chance for showers in the afternoon, according to the weather agency. It’ll warm up to 48 degrees.

Friday is expected to be partly sunny and slightly warmer, with a high temperature of 53 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday have a chance for rain, but temperatures will rise to the high 50s and low 60s.

