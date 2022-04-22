Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park

Outdoor Dining Along Glenwood Avenue In Rogers Park Kicks Off Friday As Part Of Chicago Alfresco Program

Southbound traffic on Glenwood Avenue between Lunt and Morse avenues will be closed to drivers starting Friday.

Maia McDonald
7:38 AM CDT on Apr 22, 2022
Glenwood Avenue in Rogers Park.
Provided
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — Dining in the streets returns Friday to Rogers Park on Glenwood Avenue.

Southbound traffic on Glenwood Avenue between Lunt and Morse avenues will be closed to drivers for the Alfresco Dining Program, according to an email newsletter from Ald. Maria Hadden (49th). The closure allows businesses on the block to serve customers outdoors.

The closure has been in the works for a year: It’s part of the Chicago Alfresco initiative, announced in March 2021 by the city to help businesses hit hard by COVID-19. Hadden’s office held a community meeting about using Glenwood Avenue for the program last summer.

The Chicago Alfresco initiative seeks to expand outdoor dining and create opportunities for businesses and community organizations to design long-term outdoor spaces throughout the city. It’s been used to help Chicagoans return to restaurants during the pandemic.

The program could be renewed for up to three if this run is successful, Hadden wrote.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Maia McDonald

Read More:

The Latest

A Double Lot In Bucktown Has Sat Vacant Since October, Waiting To Be Developed. Neighbors Want A Community Garden Built Instead

Bucktown resident Leah Moskoff is spearheading the effort to buy the lots and preserve them as public land. The developer is willing to sell, but he has a tight timeline for when a deal would have to happen.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
1 hour ago

It Could Hit 85 Degrees Saturday In Chicago, Making It 2022’s Warmest Day So Far

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with "just a few passing clouds," a National Weather Service meteorologist said.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
2 hours ago

Outdoor Dining Along Glenwood Avenue In Rogers Park Kicks Off Friday As Part Of Chicago Alfresco Program

Southbound traffic on Glenwood Avenue between Lunt and Morse avenues will be closed to drivers starting Friday.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Maia McDonald
3 hours ago

Logan Square Woman Raising Money To Open Dry Bar With Non-Alcoholic Drinks: ‘A Sober Place For People To Hang Out’

Cristina Torres struggled to find a non-alcoholic hangout while navigating sobriety. Now, she wants to open a dry bar and community center to help sober Chicagoans feel less alone.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Mina Bloom
3 hours ago

See more stories