Outdoor Dining Along Glenwood Avenue In Rogers Park Kicks Off Friday As Part Of Chicago Alfresco Program

CHICAGO — Dining in the streets returns Friday to Rogers Park on Glenwood Avenue.

Southbound traffic on Glenwood Avenue between Lunt and Morse avenues will be closed to drivers for the Alfresco Dining Program, according to an email newsletter from Ald. Maria Hadden (49th). The closure allows businesses on the block to serve customers outdoors.

The closure has been in the works for a year: It’s part of the Chicago Alfresco initiative, announced in March 2021 by the city to help businesses hit hard by COVID-19. Hadden’s office held a community meeting about using Glenwood Avenue for the program last summer.

The Chicago Alfresco initiative seeks to expand outdoor dining and create opportunities for businesses and community organizations to design long-term outdoor spaces throughout the city. It’s been used to help Chicagoans return to restaurants during the pandemic.

The program could be renewed for up to three if this run is successful, Hadden wrote.

