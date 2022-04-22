Skip to contents

It Could Hit 85 Degrees Saturday In Chicago, Making It 2022’s Warmest Day So Far

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with "just a few passing clouds," a National Weather Service meteorologist said.

Kelly Bauer
8:55 AM CDT on Apr 22, 2022
People enjoy the warm spring weather as temperatures exceeded 80°F at Montrose Beach in Uptown on April 27, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
CHICAGO — This weekend could see the warmest day of the year yet for Chicago.

Friday is expected to be rainy, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening and a total rainfall of a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch expected, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts up to 25 mph are possible. The high temperature will be 54 degrees.

The weather will completely reverse Saturday. Temperatures are expected to get as warm as 84 or 85 degrees, which would make it the warmest day of 2022 so far, said Todd Kluber, National Weather Service meteorologist. So far, the warmest Chicago has gotten is 74 degrees on March 21.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with “just a few passing clouds,” Kluber said. It’ll be “quite breezy,” though, with wind gusts up to 30 mph possible, he said.

Sunday will see a return of rainy spring weather, with showers likely and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The day will be breezy, with gusts up to 30 mph. The city will cool off but stay warmer, with a high of 72 degrees expected.

Next week is expected to start with less rain, but temperatures will fall back to the 50s and 40s.

Kelly Bauer

