It Could Hit 85 Degrees Saturday In Chicago, Making It 2022’s Warmest Day So Far

CHICAGO — This weekend could see the warmest day of the year yet for Chicago.

Friday is expected to be rainy, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening and a total rainfall of a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch expected, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts up to 25 mph are possible. The high temperature will be 54 degrees.

The weather will completely reverse Saturday. Temperatures are expected to get as warm as 84 or 85 degrees, which would make it the warmest day of 2022 so far, said Todd Kluber, National Weather Service meteorologist. So far, the warmest Chicago has gotten is 74 degrees on March 21.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with “just a few passing clouds,” Kluber said. It’ll be “quite breezy,” though, with wind gusts up to 30 mph possible, he said.

Sunday will see a return of rainy spring weather, with showers likely and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The day will be breezy, with gusts up to 30 mph. The city will cool off but stay warmer, with a high of 72 degrees expected.

Next week is expected to start with less rain, but temperatures will fall back to the 50s and 40s.

A warm front will result in a big variation in temps across region today, afternoon highs ranging from 50s north to 70s far south. Scattered showers and perhaps a t-storm will occur north of the front today, mainly north of I-80. It'll be mostly sunny, windy, and warm Saturday! pic.twitter.com/cRwrBbVXln — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 22, 2022

