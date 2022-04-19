Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town

Judge Orders More Emergency Repairs For Wicker Park Building After Woman Seriously Injured By Falling Debris

A court-appointed receiver called the building's condition "still dangerous and hazardous" Tuesday. A 22-year-old woman spoke out Monday about her extensive injuries from the incident.

Quinn Myers
3:15 PM CDT on Apr 19, 2022
The building at 1227 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Wicker Park on April 19
Quinn Myers/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

WICKER PARK — A Cook County judge ordered more emergency work be done to repair a Wicker Park building after falling debris from the building struck a woman in the head, seriously injuring her.

Annie Shea Wheeler was struck by falling debris from the vacant building at 1227 N. Milwaukee Ave. on April 6, less than three weeks after the city initially ordered the property owner to repair its facade.

Wheeler, 22, suffered a skull fracture, a brain bleed and a concussion, among other injuries, according to her lawyer. She’s now leaving Chicago to move back with her family in Michigan, just weeks before her planned graduation from Columbia College.

A court-appointed receiver, Curt Bettiker, oversaw stabilization of the facade on April 7, a city spokesperson said Monday. Additional scaffolding was also erected against the building and to cover more of the surrounding sidewalk.

But Bettiker said Tuesday he still has immediate safety concerns about the state of the building, including additional limestone not yet removed from the facade and potentially loose bricks now exposed after the incident. He called its condition “still dangerous and hazardous.”

“The building is still dangerous and hazardous as the fact that the front facade has been unattended for years. You know, my concern is we have scaffolding up there that is shored to a not-so-sound building,” he said. “There’s little things that can be done today, that should be addressed immediately.”

Judge Joseph Sconza ordered Bettiker to complete the emergency repairs and to work with the building’s owner and city’s law department to address less pressing code violations going forward.

Bettiker said he could complete the work in the next several days.

A city spokesperson did not return a request for additional comment.

Credit: Quinn Myers/Block Club Chicago
Scaffolding at 1227 N. Milwaukee Ave., where the facade partially collapsed on April 6

The 1227 N. Milwaukee Ave. building is owned by a company called Virgin Future Properties, LLC Series 5, according to county records. Deborah M. Peterson, who is listed as the company’s agent and manager on the state’s Secretary of State website, has not returns requests for comment.

Attorney Monty Boatright, who is representing the LLC, said Tuesday it’s his “belief” Peterson is one of the company’s owners. He said he’s been in communication with Peterson and a manager for the building.

Boatright declined to comment further through an employee at his office.

On March 21, the city’s Department of Buildings told the property owner to fix the crumbling building following an anonymous 311 tip, a city spokesperson said.

The city instructed the building’s owner to install scaffolding above the sidewalk, hire an engineer to assess the building’s facade, and to “immediately engage a licensed masonry contractor to make emergency repairs,” according to a Buildings Department statement.

By the day of the collapse, the property owner had put up a “heavy-duty canopy” but had not made any of the required repairs, the city said.

Wheeler has retained personal injury law firm Romanucci and Blandin to represent her. Attorney Bruno Marasso said Monday that their legal team is investigating negligence by both the property owner and Chicago Scaffolding Inc., which installed the scaffolding outside the building last month.

The firm filed a complaint against them earlier this month. A Chicago Scaffolding employee declined to comment Monday.

Credit: Provided
Annie Shea Wheeler, the 22-year-old woman who suffered a critical head injury on April 6 after being struck by falling concrete from a building’s facade in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Quinn Myers

Read More:

The Latest

Masks No Longer Required On Buses, Trains Or At Airports In Illinois, Pritzker Says

The state will no longer require people to wear masks on public transit or in travel hubs like train stations and airports.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
3 hours ago

$60 Million Food Production Facility Coming To ‘Long-Abandoned,’ City-Owned Site On Southwest Side

arvest Food Group will build the facility in New City, turning an 8.3-acre site into a 220,000-square-foot building focused on food production and storage, with public green space and landscaping.

Back of the Yards
Kelly Bauer
3 hours ago

Judge Orders More Emergency Repairs For Wicker Park Building After Woman Seriously Injured By Falling Debris

A court-appointed receiver called the building's condition "still dangerous and hazardous" Tuesday. A 22-year-old woman spoke out Monday about her extensive injuries from the incident.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
3 hours ago

You Still Have To Wear Masks On The CTA — But It Could Drop Rule Soon, Lightfoot Says

Gov. JB Pritzker has an executive order that requires masking on public transit. It's in place through at least April, though that could be extended.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
2:03 PM CDT

See more stories