$60 Million Food Production Facility Coming To ‘Long-Abandoned,’ City-Owned Site On Southwest Side

CHICAGO — A $60 million food production facility is coming to a “long-abandoned industrial site” in New City, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Tuesday.

Harvest Food Group will build the facility at 1924 W. 46th St., turning an 8.3-acre site into a 220,000-square-foot building focused on food production and storage, with public green space and landscaping, according to a Mayor’s Office news release. The land’s been owned by the city but vacant for 15 years.

“After years of neglect behind a chain link fence, this site is finally getting the rejuvenation it deserves,” Lightfoot said in a statement.

The project will create more than 250 jobs, according to the city.

Harvest Food Group will widen the 4500 and 4600 blocks of Damen Avenue and will create green space along Wolcott and 46th streets for the public to use, according to the city.

The site was most recently used for container storage, but it’s sat vacant for more than a decade due to environmental and access issues, according to the city.

The land is worth about $3.5 million, but it will be sold to the developer for $1, according to the city. The steep discount will offset the costs of remediating the site’s environment and creating public improvements for neighbors.

The terms for the deal could be finalized by this summer, according to the city.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: