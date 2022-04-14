‘On The Block,’ Block Club Chicago’s TV Show On The U, Debuts Tonight

CHICAGO — “On The Block,” a weekly televised news program from Block Club Chicago and Weigel Broadcasting Co., debuts 7 p.m. Thursday on The U.

It will also air at 10 a.m. Saturday on CW26.

The 30-minute inaugural episode features neighborhood stories pulled from the pages of Block Club, with our reporters spreading the news in a visually rich series of reports.

Hosted by Brandon Pope, the show also stars Jon Hansen, who hosts Block Club’s “It’s All Good” podcast. The two will team up with reporters for a mix of quick neighborhood updates, longer-form features and interviews with the city’s newsmakers.

The first episode features stories on the how J.P. Graziano reinvented its 84-year-old shop by teaming with rappers and fashion designers, a look at the city’s search for a casino location, details on the grand plan to remake DuSable Lake Shore Drive and more.

“On The Block” airs 7 p.m. Thursday on The U. The debut show will be rebroadcast at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. You can also catch the show:

8 a.m. Saturday on The U

10 a.m. Saturday on CW26

7 a.m. Sunday on MeTV Chicago

11 a.m. Sunday on The U

Midnight Monday on CW26

The U is found at WMEU, channel 48.1 and WCIU, channel 26.2; XFINITY 230/360; RCN 610; WOW 170; Dish 48; Spectrum Charter 191; and U-Verse 24.

CW26 is seen on WCIU, Channel 26.1; XFINITY 183/1026; RCN 6/606; WOW 10/207; Dish 26; Direct TV 26; Spectrum Charter 22/616 and U-Verse 10/1010.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: