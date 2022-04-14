Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

‘On The Block,’ Block Club Chicago’s TV Show On The U, Debuts Tonight

“On The Block" airs 7 p.m. Thursday on The U and 10 a.m. Saturday on CW26. It will be rebroadcast throughout the weekend on The U, CW26 and MeTv Chicago.

Block Club Chicago Staff
7:35 AM CDT on Apr 14, 2022

CHICAGO — “On The Block,” a weekly televised news program from Block Club Chicago and Weigel Broadcasting Co., debuts 7 p.m. Thursday on The U.

It will also air at 10 a.m. Saturday on CW26.

The 30-minute inaugural episode features neighborhood stories pulled from the pages of Block Club, with our reporters spreading the news in a visually rich series of reports.

Hosted by Brandon Pope, the show also stars Jon Hansen, who hosts Block Club’s “It’s All Good” podcast. The two will team up with reporters for a mix of quick neighborhood updates, longer-form features and interviews with the city’s newsmakers.

The first episode features stories on the how J.P. Graziano reinvented its 84-year-old shop by teaming with rappers and fashion designers, a look at the city’s search for a casino location, details on the grand plan to remake DuSable Lake Shore Drive and more.

“On The Block” airs 7 p.m. Thursday on The U. The debut show will be rebroadcast at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. You can also catch the show:

  • 8 a.m. Saturday on The U
  • 10 a.m. Saturday on CW26
  • 7 a.m. Sunday on MeTV Chicago
  • 11 a.m. Sunday on The U
  • Midnight Monday on CW26

The U is found at WMEU, channel 48.1 and WCIU, channel 26.2; XFINITY 230/360; RCN 610; WOW 170; Dish 48; Spectrum Charter 191; and U-Verse 24.

CW26 is seen on WCIU, Channel 26.1; XFINITY 183/1026; RCN 6/606; WOW 10/207; Dish 26; Direct TV 26; Spectrum Charter 22/616 and U-Verse 10/1010.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Block Club Chicago Staff

The Latest

Wilco And Old Town’s Foxtrot Store Partnering For 20th Anniversary Celebration Of ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ Album

Foxtrot Old Town's "Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Market" will feature Wilco-themed cereal, gummies and drinks celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band's landmark album.

Lincoln Park, Old Town
Jake Wittich
51 minutes ago

Kenwood Academy’s Attendance Boundaries Have Been The Same Since The ’60s. A State Bill May Change That

Chicago Public Schools would routinely review its schools' attendance territories under a bill awaiting Gov. JB Pritzker's signature. "I would like to see students allowed to go to school in their neighborhoods," Rep. Curtis Tarver said.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore
Maxwell Evans
2 hours ago

Uptown Branch Library Closing April 24 For At Least A Month For Repairs

The Chicago Public Library's Uptown branch will be closed until at least June.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
3 hours ago

Dying Oak Tree Finds New Life As Sanctuary For Migrating Birds In Lincoln Park — Thanks To 190 Birdhouses

The art installation "Nestful" transforms a dying oak tree into a habitat for dozens of migratory birds and insects. "The area is just prime for a lot of the birds coming through," one of the artists said.

Lincoln Park, Old Town
Jake Wittich
8:00 AM CDT

See more stories