You Can See Nearly 100 Chicago Latino Film Fest Movies In-Person, Online Or At The Drive-In This Year

The festival runs April 21-May 1. Viewers can watch in-person at the Landmark Century Center, from their car at ChiTown Movies Drive-In or at home through virtual screenings.

Madison Savedra
7:40 AM CDT on Apr 14, 2022
Landmark Century Theater; ChiTown Movies Drive-In
CHICAGO — Nearly 100 full-length and short films from Latin America, Spain, Portugal and the United States will be showcased during the 38th Chicago Latino Film Fest.

People can watch movies April 21-May 1 online in select Midwestern states; in-person at the Landmark Century Center, 2828 N. Clark St.; and at Pilsen’s ChiTown Movies Drive-In, 2343 S. Throop St.

Tickets for the general public at the drive-in are $55 per car, with a maximum of six passengers. For members of the International Latino Cultural Center, tickets are $44 per car. Tickets must be bought in advance.

There are four movies being shown at the drive-in April 21, 27 and 30.

For viewing at the Landmark Century Center, tickets are $14 per screening and $12 for International Latino Cultural Center members, older people and students. A $100 festival pass comes with 10 admissions for Landmark screenings. A full schedule of movies with dates and times is available online.

Virtual screenings are $12 for the general public and $10 for International Latino Cultural Center members, students and older people. These screenings can only be viewed in Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana.

Once a virtual ticket is bought, it can be viewed anytime during the watch window. The first wave of virtual movies can be viewed April 22-26, and the second wave April 27-May 1.

Tickets for all formats can be bought online here.

Last year, the festival used the drive-in when movie theaters were still closed because of the pandemic. Pepe Vargas, fest director and executive director of the Latino Cultural Center, said it’s exciting to have films back in theater this year, but it’s nice to incorporate the drive-in and virtual screenings into their programs.

“We had to reinvent ourselves,” Vargas said. “We’re so excited and hopefully the response from the public is as good as we’re expecting.”

Madison Savedra

