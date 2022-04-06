Ald. Raymond Lopez, One Of Lori Lightfoot’s Fiercest Critics, Is Running For Mayor

CHICAGO — Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) is running for mayor of Chicago in 2023, his reps confirmed early Wednesday.

Lopez, one of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s biggest critics, is expected to formally announce his candidacy Wednesday afternoon in his ward. He tweeted early in the morning: “Chicago, I’m in!”

“I love my City and, like most Chicagoans, I am sick and tired of watching Chicago flounder at the hands of a rudderless ship,” he said. “The time is now to provide our great City with the compassion and leadership it deserves. I’m in, and I hope Chicago will join me.”

Lopez, a two-term alderman who grew up near Midway Airport, was first elected in 2015. He represents a Southwest Side ward that includes Back of the Yards, Gage Park, Brighton Park and West Englewood. Before being elected, he was a skycap for Southwest Airlines.

If elected, Lopez would be Chicago’s first Latino mayor and its second openly gay mayor. But he faces long odds, as no member of the City Council has ever been elected mayor and he hasn’t raised the millions that is expected of mayoral runs, the Sun-Times notes. Under rules, Lopez can’t run for mayor and alderman at the same time.

As alderman, he hasn’t shied away from the cameras and often appeared on national Fox News.

Lopez has frequently fought to derail Lightfoot’s agenda, from opposing the city’s employee vaccine mandate to harshly criticizing the mayor’s approach on dealing with looting and unrest in summer 2020.

Most recently, as Lightfoot announced a plan to reimburse residents for home security cameras, Lopez tweeted screenshots of past articles where he proposed the same idea several years ago.

Lopez has a reputation on City Council for being one of the most conservative members, particularly on crime. He takes to social media frequently to share his thoughts on the topic, including the times his office and home have been vandalized — as recently as January. Lopez was also recently in the media spotlight this winter after being dubbed an “anti-dibs” alderman.

The list of other potential mayoral candidates is shaping up to be long. Names that have been floated or who have announced they will run include businessman Willie Wilson, Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara, Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th), Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd), U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, state Rep. La Shawn Ford, state Rep. Kam Buckner, former CPS CEO Paul Vallas, Chicago Teachers Union Vice President Stacy Davis Gates, former Chicago Building Commissioner Judy Frydland and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, according to the Tribune.

Chicago: I’m in! — Ald. Raymond Lopez (@RLopez15thWard) April 6, 2022

