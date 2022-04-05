CTA Train Conductor Pushed Onto Red Line Tracks At Edgewater’s Granville Station

EDGEWATER — A CTA train operator is recovering after being pushed onto the Red Line tracks at the Granville station Monday night.

About 8:30 p.m., the train operator got out of the southbound Red Line train at the Granville station, trying to help someone whose phone had fallen onto the tracks, police said.

The operator was turning to look at the tracks when someone pushed him from behind, police said. He fell onto the tracks.

The train operator did not make contact with the electrified third rail, according to ABC 7.

But the operator felt sore throughout his body and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, police said.

Southbound Red Line trains were stalled for about a half hour Monday night due to the incident, according to the CTA.

No one was in custody. Police are investigating.

