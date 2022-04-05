Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park

CTA Train Conductor Pushed Onto Red Line Tracks At Edgewater’s Granville Station

The conductor was trying to help someone retrieve their phone when someone pushed him onto the tracks, police said.

Joe Ward
8:48 AM CDT on Apr 5, 2022
Joe Ward/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

EDGEWATER — A CTA train operator is recovering after being pushed onto the Red Line tracks at the Granville station Monday night.

About 8:30 p.m., the train operator got out of the southbound Red Line train at the Granville station, trying to help someone whose phone had fallen onto the tracks, police said.

The operator was turning to look at the tracks when someone pushed him from behind, police said. He fell onto the tracks.

The train operator did not make contact with the electrified third rail, according to ABC 7.

But the operator felt sore throughout his body and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, police said.

Southbound Red Line trains were stalled for about a half hour Monday night due to the incident, according to the CTA.

No one was in custody. Police are investigating.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Joe Ward

Rogers Park, Edgewater, Uptown Reporter

Read More:

The Latest

Congress Theater Developer Should Make A ‘Good Jobs Commitment’ Before Getting City Help To Fund Overhaul, Union Says

Workers with UNITE HERE Local 1 are urging neighbors to oppose the project's $20 million city subsidy if the developer wont commit to offering good-paying jobs to theater workers. Baum Revision says it's listening.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Mina Bloom
33 minutes ago

Closed South Side School Will Become Community Center With Early Childhood, After-School And Senior Programs

Chicago Youth Centers will turn the former Buckingham Special Education Center in Calumet Heights into a neighborhood hub. It won't replace the school, but it will offer support systems for local families, leaders said.

South Chicago, East Side
Maxwell Evans
39 minutes ago

A Star Baseball Player Was Killed For Sneakers. Now His Childhood Friend Will Award A Scholarship In His Honor

Torrence Sumerlin was a standout catcher at Whitney Young before he was fatally shot in August. A scholarship will give a Chicago kid the chance to attend Sumerlin's college and wear his number.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Mack Liederman
42 minutes ago

CTA Train Conductor Pushed Onto Red Line Tracks At Edgewater’s Granville Station

The conductor was trying to help someone retrieve their phone when someone pushed him onto the tracks, police said.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
45 minutes ago

See more stories