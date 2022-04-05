How Would You Improve Broadway In Edgewater, Uptown? Alderman Wants Neighbors To Share Their Ideas

EDGEWATER — A series of community meetings is trying to shape the future of Broadway on the North Side as the busy street is set to be transformed by other area transit projects.

Ald. Harry Osterman (48th) on Saturday held the first of three planned Broadway “visioning” meetings to develop guidelines for the future of Broadway in the ward from a street design and development perspective.

Broadway is a main arterial in several North Side lakefront communities and serves as a feeder street to North DuSable Lake Shore Drive. About 28,000 drivers take Broadway daily to get to and from DuSable Drive, Osterman said.

The Broadway corridor in the 48th Ward has also seen increased private development of late.

Development firm Cedar Street is working on bringing 180 units to the corner of Broadway and Winona Street, the second portion of the development project. Down the block, TimeLine Theatre Company is rehabbing a former warehouse for its planned move from Lakeview. A 90-plus affordable apartment development is also slated to come to this stretch of Broadway.

Other transit projects are also slated to bring extra traffic and interest to Broadway, including the rebuild of the Red Line on the Far North Side and the redesign of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

As change comes to the area, the Broadway visioning series will help neighbors have a say in the street’s future, Osterman said. The series is looking to shape Broadway between Ainslie Street and Devon Avenue.

“When the CTA project is done, that’s gonna lead to a spark in development,” Osterman said. “Us meeting today and trying to get some of these guiding principals to move us forward, lets us as a neighborhood proactively get ahead of that curve. We want to make sure that’s done on the terms of the community and not developers.”

The community meetings are being held to form a consensus on guiding principles for Broadway’s future, covering everything from its street design, pedestrian safety features, public spaces, zoning and development priorities.

More than 200 people attended Saturday’s session at Senn High School, 5900 N. Glenwood Ave.

At the meeting, neighbors gave feedback on what they’d like to see come to Broadway. Ideas included adding more public spaces to the area, building pedestrian friendly infrastructure and instituting ways to slow down traffic on Broadway.

Representatives from the city’s departments of transportation, development, events and housing attended attended the town hall-style meeting.

CTA officials were also on hand to discuss the Red-Purple Modernization project, including how four neighboring properties being used as CTA construction staging are slated for future development.

Materials from the first meeting will be on display in Osterman’s satellite ward office at 1040 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., which is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. A community survey regarding Broadway’s future will be sent out this week.

A second Broadway visioning meeting will be held 10 a.m. April 30 at the Broadway Armory, 5917 N. Broadway. That meeting will see residents and officials look for consensus on future planning guidelines for Broadway.

A third meeting will be held in late May or early June, Osterman said. That’s when he expects to unveil the consensus guiding principals for the corridor as well as discuss ways to move the plans forward.

“Broadway is a street that we want to have better serve all of us and our neighborhood,” Osterman said. “Can we build consensus? If we can, we’re going to move it forward.”

