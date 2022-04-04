Skip to contents

Chicago’s Raising $1 Million So It Can Hold Its Largest-Ever Gun Buyback Events

There will be two events in 2022: one in the summer and one in the fall. Details about the gun buyback events will be announced in the months to come.

Kelly Bauer
1:55 PM CDT on Apr 4, 2022
Guns seized by Chicago Police in 2015.
Kelly Bauer/DNAinfo Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — The city is raising $1 million so it can hold a series of gun buyback events.

The city routinely uses smaller buyback events to take guns off the street, offering residents cash in exchange for guns that get turned in with no questions asked and regardless of the guns’ condition. But this series will offer $1 million in return for guns, making it the largest gun buyback in Chicago’s history, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday.

Lightfoot announced buyback as part of a larger initiative to combat gun violence, which has remained high during the pandemic.

“Ninety-plus percent of our homicide victims … are the victims of gun violence,” Lightfoot said at a news conference. “We need to solve this problem using every single tool we can. … We want to incentivize you to do the right thing … so they don’t become used in any kind of violence.”

Fundraising for the effort kicked off this week, with officials reaching out to major companies and charitable organizations for donations, according to a city news release. BMO Harris Bank, Blommer Chocolate Company, Cabrera Capital Markets, Motorola and Wanxiang America have donated so far.

There will be two events in 2022: one in the summer and one in the fall. Details about the gun buyback events will be announced in the months to come, according to the city.

Organizations that want to donate to the effort should email connect@worldbusinesschicago.com.

