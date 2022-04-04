Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

Chicagoans Will Be Able To Get Reimbursed For Buying Security Cameras, Lights And More Under New Program

Residents would have to register their cameras with the Police Department to get reimbursed. More details on the program are coming.

Kelly Bauer
2:08 PM CDT on Apr 4, 2022
Dick Thompson/Flickr
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — People who want to get security cameras for their homes or businesses could soon get financial help from the city.

The city is launching the Home and Business Protection Rebate Program, which will provide reimbursements — to an extent — to people who buy security cameras and a year of video storage, as well as outdoor lighting and vehicle GPS trackers, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday.

Residents would have to register their cameras with the Police Department to get reimbursed, according to the city. The Sun-Times reports that homeowners can be reimbursed “up to $225 per camera for a total of $450.”

Lightfoot announced the initiative as part of a larger plan to combat gun violence, which has remained high during the pandemic. She said the city’s also raising $1 million to hold its largest-ever gun buyback events.

“Video evidence helps identify suspects,” Supt. David Brown said at a news conference. “And video evidence helps determine charges. … When residents share video, it helps solve our cases quickly.”

Residents will be able to get the rebates through two paths:

  • Home and Business Protection Rebate Program: People who live in the city or who have a business in the city can buy equipment — including cameras, lights and car GPS trackers — and then receive a reimbursement.
  • Block Club Expansion: Block club leaders can request resources from the city to support or develop their block clubs.

The Police Department would not have access to the cameras, would not be able to access the video footage without the resident’s consent and residents would not be required to provide video footage to the Police Department, according to the city.

Residents who register their camera would effectively only be sharing where their camera is located so police officers could contact them to ask for consent to review footage if needed, Brown said.

The city will announce more information about the effort after it selects a third-party group to administer the program.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

The Latest

General Iron Tries To Reopen In Lincoln Park After City Rejects South Side Permit, But Officials Say No Way

"I don't see that as a possibility," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said after Reserve Management Group, which owns General Iron, applied for permits to reopen in Lincoln Park.

Lincoln Park, Old Town
Jake Wittich
and
Maxwell Evans
6:40 PM CDT

Buyk Grocery Delivery Company Files For Bankruptcy Due To Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

The Russian-backed company expanded to Chicago in December, but has already closed. A bankruptcy filing called Russia's war with Ukraine "an existential and, ultimately, fatal crisis" for the company.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
4:55 PM CDT

Feds Working On Funding Deal For COVID Vaccines, Testing, Report Says

Officials are trying to reach the deal as federal funding has dried up for programs that ensured people could get tested and vaccinated for free.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
2:32 PM CDT

3-Year-Old Hospitalized In Grave Condition After West Side Apartment Fire

Three adults also were hospitalized. Fire officials said residents didn't have much time to escape because there were no working fire detectors in the building.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Pascal Sabino
2:10 PM CDT

See more stories