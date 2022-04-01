Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop

Frida Kahlo Photo Exhibition Comes To Pilsen’s National Museum Of Mexican Art

The multi-room gallery features nearly 250 photos that were stashed away for more than 50 years in Mexico City.

Madison Savedra
7:33 AM CDT on Apr 1, 2022
This is the first time this photo exhibition has been displayed in Chicago.
Provided/Lola Álvarez Bravo, ca. 1944 ; Guillermo Kahlo, 1932
  • Credibility:

PILSEN — Hundreds of unpublished photos from Frida Kahlo’s personal collection are on display in Chicago for the first time at the National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen.

The “Frida Kahlo, Her Photos” exhibition debuted in 2009 at the La Casa Azul Frida Kahlo Museum in Mexico City. It has since traveled to more than 20 cities, drawing more than 1 million visitors. It was curated by Mexican photographer Pablo Ortiz Monasterio.

The exhibition at the museum, 1852 W. 19th St., opened to the public Friday and will run until Aug. 7. The museum is free and is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursday-Sunday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesdays.

The gallery features portraits of Kahlo and the important people in her life, photos she took and photos given to her by others.

Credit: Madison Savedra/Block Club Chicago
Hundreds of photos of Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and other influential figures in Kahlo’s life are available for public viewing until August.

Photography played an important role in Kahlo’s life, as her father and grandfather were professional photographers. Many of the photos from the exhibition were taken by the two.

“We need to go deeper on our understanding of Frida, and this exhibition is one of the ways we can do that,” said Perla Alvarez, coordinator at the Frida Kahlo Museum in Mexico City. “You will understand Frida Kahlo in a totally different way.”

The photographs had been kept in storage for more than 50 years after Kahlo’s husband, Diego Rivera, donated their home, known as La Casa Azul, to be turned into a museum after Kahlo’s death. The photos and other personal belongings were unearthed in 2004 in untouched parts of the home.

Credit: Provided/Nickolas Muray, 1946
The photos offer a unique look into Frida Kahlo’s personal life.

Cesáreo Moreno, chief curator at the museum, said it’s significant to have these photos in Pilsen because of the historically large Mexican population in the neighborhood. He wants neighbors, especially kids, to connect to their Mexican heritage.

“How wonderful is it that a mexicana, a female artist from Mexico is being seen as an icon?” Moreno said. “I think nothing but good can come from that within our community. … We’ve always tried to make sure that the next generation understands where they come from.”

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Madison Savedra

Read More:

The Latest

Activists Give City Failing Grade For Transgender Rights During Trans Day Of Visibility Rally

The report card addressed the disparities transgender people face when it comes to funding, schools, jails, safety, housing and more.

Downtown
Jake Wittich
53 minutes ago

A Wicker Park Woman Helped Relatives Flee Russian Invasion. Now, She’s Going To Ukraine With 80 Bags Of Body Armor

Jackie Birov, who brought her aunt and uncle from Ukraine in Chicago last month, will volunteer in western Ukraine doing some translating and other work. It will be her first time back in Ukraine since she was little.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Leigh Giangreco
56 minutes ago

After 2 Burglaries In 2 Weeks, Flee Club Sneaker Shop Owners Are Out $110,000 — And Ready To Leave Chicago

Flee Club's owners said the shop was supposed to be their dream store — but they're discouraged after burglars broke in again Friday.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Mack Liederman
2 hours ago

Health Clinic Coming To Former Home Of Andy’s Fruit Ranch In Albany Park

Cano Health was founded by Dr. Marlow Hernandez in 2009 and specializes in care for older people. A flyer says the company is taking over the Kedzie Avenue building that was home to Andy's Fruit Ranch for four decades.

Albany Park
Alex V. Hernandez
3 hours ago

See more stories