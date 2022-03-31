Skip to contents

Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted

Woman, 72, Shot In Lakeview

Representatives from the local chamber of commerce said the woman was shot near their office near Briar and Broadway.

Block Club Chicago Staff
3:57 PM CDT on Mar 31, 2022
LAKEVIEW — A 72-year-old woman was shot Thursday afternoon near a busy Lakeview intersection, according to police and the local chamber of commerce.

About 1:30 p.m., the woman was walking in the 3100 block of North Broadway when someone shot her in her leg, police said.

Representatives from the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce said in a Facebook post the woman was shot near their office, which is on the same block. They said detectives had the area roped off to investigate and their offices would be closed for the rest of Thursday.

Chamber leaders said the woman was awake and alert when she was taken to the hospital. Police said she was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

“We are working with CPD on obtaining footage of this senseless crime to get justice for the victim,” chamber representatives said in the post.

