Health Clinic Coming To Former Home Of Andy’s Fruit Ranch In Albany Park

ALBANY PARK — A health clinic is taking over the former location of Andy’s Fruit Ranch in Albany Park, opening this summer.

Andy Eliopoulos retired and closed the 4733 N. Kedzie Ave. grocery store after operating it for 42 years.

The vacant property now has banners hanging outside announcing Florida-based Cano Health is “coming soon” and is hiring.

Cano Health was founded by Dr. Marlow Hernandez in 2009 and operates 130 medical centers in Florida, California, Nevada, Illinois, Texas and New Mexico that specialize in primary care for older people with Medicare and Medicaid, according to its website.

The company has four other locations in Chicago: 3650 W. Armitage Ave. in Logan Square, 4007 W. 63rd St. in West Lawn, 4323 S. Pulaski Road in Archer Heights and 6649 W. Archer Ave. in Garfield Ridge.

The Kedzie location is not yet open, but it will offer medical services, according to the company’s website.

Cano Health has yet to file for a business license to offer medical services at that address, according to city records.

Cano’s Kedzie location is scheduled to open in July with limited medical, wellness and transportation services, said spokesman Georgi Pipkin.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: