Andy’s Fruit Ranch Closes After 42 Years In Albany Park

ALBANY PARK — Andy’s Fruit Ranch in Albany Park will auction off its equipment and has closed down after owner Andy Eliopoulos decided to retire.

People walking by the the grocery store at 4733 N. Kedzie Ave. since the end of last year could see handwritten signs that said “closed” on its windows. Its parking lot entrances were blocked off by cars or makeshift barriers.

Crews were on the property dismantling outdoor garbage cans and other items Wednesday. A few neighbors walked up to the grocery store ready to shop only to be disappointed when they learned of the closure.

“He’s in his 80’s and he decided to retire,” said Kevin Eliopoulos, the owner’s son and store manager.

In the closing weeks of 2021, the grocery store sold its inventory at a discount to move it. Any food that wasn’t able to be sold was donated to local food shelters, he said.

“It’s almost like $100,000 worth of food and stuff we’ve given away already,” Kevin Eliopoulos said. “It isn’t until you’re closing down that you really find out how much stuff you have on the shelves. We’re still giving some stuff away to food shelters.”

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.