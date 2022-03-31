Lollapalooza And Sueños Music Fest Are Hosting A Job Fair To Help Chicagoans Get Into The Music Industry

CHICAGO — Lollapalooza and Sueños Music Festival’s organizers are partnering with Kennedy-King College for a career fair to get more Chicagoans into the music industry.

The fair is set for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Kennedy-King College, 740 W. 63rd St. It is free and open to the public, though it will be catered to students of City Colleges of Chicago.

The fair will showcase jobs available at Lolla and Sueños, but there will also be information to help people from marginalized communities get into professional creative jobs, according to a news release.

There will be a recruitment fair, panel discussions, workshops and a keynote speech from musician Rhymefest.

You can register for the fair online.

