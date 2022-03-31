Illinois Closing Its State-Run COVID Testing Sites Thursday As Testing Hits Record Lows

CHICAGO — The state is closing its 10 community-based testing sites for COVID-19 after Thursday.

Testing at the sites has fallen to record lows, with sites seeing fewer than 50 people per day, according to a state health department news release. Officials decided to shut down the sites due to that slowdown and because at-home tests and other testing options are available.

At the sites’ peaks, workers administered 1,040 tests per day, according to the health department.

The state is still “strongly positioned” to act if there’s another surge in cases, though, according to the health department. State and city officials have said in recent weeks they’re keeping an eye on the spread of Omicron’s more contagious BA.2 variant in case it causes another wave of cases.

The state has more than 1.5 million rapid tests stockpiled, with another 500,000 coming in “recent weeks,” according to the health department. Officials have also talked to hospital, school and local health department leaders about looking at their testing abilities and preparing for if there’s a surge.

And state officials are also speaking with pharmacy workers and health care providers to ensure they have an inventory of approved treatments for the virus, according to the health department.

People can request free, at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government online.

The state also has an online map of testing locations.

Vaccinations:

• In Illinois, about 8.1 million people — or 64.34 percent of the state’s 12.7 million people — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state data.

• Across the state, 6,824 vaccine doses are being administered per day, based on a seven-day rolling average.

• Illinois and Chicago have administered at least 21,354,847 vaccine doses of the 25,831,845 provided to them.

• City data shows more than 1.8 million Chicagoans — or 70.2 percent of all residents — are fully vaccinated, and 77.3 percent of all Chicagoans have gotten at least one shot.

Everyone 5 and older is eligible to get vaccinated in Chicago.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free and do not require insurance. Anyone can call the city’s coronavirus hotline at 312-746-4835 to get more information on how and where to get vaccinated in their community.

The numbers:

• Since Wednesday, 19 Illinoisans were reported dead from COVID-19.

• At least 33,377 people have died from COVID-19 in Illinois, and another 4,290 deaths are probably related to the virus, according to the state.

• The state reported 1,592 cases since Wednesday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Illinois up to 3,068,237.

• Since Wednesday, 99,334 tests were reported statewide. In all, 57,304,799 tests have been reported in Illinois.

• Illinois’ seven-day case positivity rate was at 1.7 percent. The figure represents the percentage of people testing positive among recent tests. It was at 1.7 percent Wednesday.

• Illinois’ seven-day test positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that were positive, was at 1.7 percent. It was at 1.7 percent Wednesday.

• As of Wednesday night, 58 people with COVID-19 were in the ICU and 22 people with COVID-19 were using ventilators in Illinois.

• In Chicago, no deaths were reported since Wednesday. There have been at least 7,331 deaths from COVID-19 in Chicago. The city is seeing an average of less than one person dying per day, down 86 percent from a week ago.

• Chicago has had 366 confirmed cases reported since Wednesday. It’s had a total of 565,870 confirmed cases. An average of 235 confirmed cases are being reported per day, up 37 percent from a week ago.

• Testing in Chicago is down 8 percent from a week ago.

• Chicago’s positivity rate was at 1.4 percent, up from .9 percent a week ago.

