Lincoln Park, Old Town

Five Iron Golf Opening 3rd Chicago Location In Lincoln Park This Spring

Five Iron Golf Lincoln Park on North Avenue will feature 11 TrackMan golf simulators along with a full-service bar and restaurant.

Jake Wittich
7:24 AM CDT on Mar 29, 2022
Five Iron Golf's Lincoln Park location will feature a full-service bar and restaurant and 11 indoor golf simulators.
LINCOLN PARK — Popular indoor golfing bar and restaurant Five Iron Golf is expanding to Lincoln Park.

Five Iron Golf will open its third Chicago location this spring at 1000 W. North Ave., the company announced. An exact date wasn’t revealed.

The 13,150-square-foot operation will have 11 TrackMan golf simulators with front-facing cameras in each bay to allow players to practice and play with instant video analysis, according to the company.

“Our mission is to make golf for everyone, and with the new Lincoln Park location, more people will be able to be introduced to, or enjoy, this fantastic sport in an approachable environment,” said Nora Dunnan, co-founder and chief operating officer.

The Lincoln Park location will feature a full-service bar and restaurant with craft cocktails and draft beers.

“From the specially curated events and experiences we host, to our thoughtfully created food and beverage menus … we aim to introduce yet another neighborhood destination for the city of Chicago,” Dunnan said.

Visits will be $65 per hour during its peak times and $50 per hour during off-peak hours.

Five Iron Golf also has venues in The Loop and River North. The company opened in New York City in 2017 and has expanded to Chicago, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

Five Iron Golf Lincoln Park will be open 6 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

