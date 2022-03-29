Skip to contents

Porchfest Returns This Summer To Lakeview, Roscoe Village. Here’s How To Perform Or Host A Show

The Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce is looking for musicians to perform and for people willing to host the live shows on their front porch.

Jake Wittich
7:28 AM CDT on Mar 29, 2022
A previous edition of Porchfest.
Provided/Angela Garbot Photography/Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce
LAKEVIEW — The Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce is looking for participants for this year’s Porchfest, during which local musicians give performances from neighbors’ front yards.

Lakeview Porchfest is 1-5 p.m. June 5 between Grace and Wolfram streets and Ravenswood to Racine avenues. Porchfest Roscoe Village is 1-5 p.m. Aug. 21 in Roscoe Village between Addison Street and Wellington Avenue and Ravenswood to Western avenues, according to the chamber.

“This summer event is a community favorite that people of all ages can enjoy,” said Carisa Marconet, events & marketing director for the business chamber. “The unique talent of Chicago musicians are highlighted along with the connection our residents have created with one another in their community.”

Tickets will be released at a later date, but people can sign up now to be a participating musician or porch host.

Hosting duties:

  • Hosts must be at their porch during setup and artists’ performances. Setup usually starts 30-45 minutes before a set.
  • Porch hosts must have an outlet either outside their porch or inside by the front door if hosting an electric musician or band.
  • Informing neighbors of the event and inviting them to attend.

Musicians will perform 45-minute sets and are welcome to accept donations during their show, according to the chamber.

The Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce will charge ticket fees for people to receive an event map with porch locations and showtimes. Half of the ticket fee will be split among all participating artists.

More information on Porchfest can be found on the business chamber’s website.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

