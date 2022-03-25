Revolution Brewing Puts Down Roots In Avondale, Buying Its Longtime Space On Kedzie Avenue

AVONDALE — After years of planning, Revolution Brewing now owns its Avondale brewery and taproom.

Revolution closed on its 3340 N. Kedzie Ave. production brewery earlier this month after renting the space for nearly a decade. Owner Josh Deth made the announcement earlier this month when he posted a photo of a “ceremonial lease burning” to Twitter.

“This had been our top company goal for last five years,” Deth said. “It’s nice to be able to control our destiny and we’ll have more freedom to do crazier things than we’ve ever done before.”

Revolution opened in Logan Square in 2010 and launched its Kedzie Avenue brewery in 2012.

Deth declined to share the sale price.

“We’ve already invested a lot of dollars into this space to build the business,” Deth said. “But it’s nice to own the land under our feet, to own the bricks and walls. Throwing down roots.”

Credit: Courtesy of Saverio Truglia Josh Deth, owner of Revolution Brewing.

Deth said he chose the Kedzie Avenue location to expand the company because it’s relatively close to the Logan Square brewpub, near where a lot of Revolution’s employees live, has great access to the expressway and high visibility from the street.

“When we were first looking, we looked at other spaces in the city and found it’s actually pretty hard to find these kind of larger industrial manufacturing space in the city,” Deth said. “We wanted to be on a major street in a place where people can come in. … We’re right in the heart of that neighborhood.”

He said he has been careful over the years not to install things at the brewery that would be prohibitively expensive to remove in case Revolution ever needed to move out of the Kedzie address.

But now that he owns the building, Deth said he can get the ball rolling on beatification projects, including getting murals painted to decorate the space, he said.

“There’s definitely a lot of things we’ve been talking about doing with the space. That’s what you do with your home, you want to make it feel like you own it and make it cozy,” Deth said. “But right now we’re just celebrating the achievement for a little while and letting that sink in.”

Credit: Revolution Brewing An event at Revolution’s Avondale brewery.

