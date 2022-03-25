Chicago’s $50 Incentive For Getting Vaccinated Will Soon Only Be Available For Residents Of Some Areas

CHICAGO — The city will soon limit which Chicagoans can get a $50 gift card for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The city’s health department has for months offered a $50 gift card per vaccine shot to all residents, incentivizing them to get vaccinated against the virus. But the gifts will only be given to residents of some ZIP codes starting April 1.

The change is being made to save money, health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said during livestreams this week. She noted that the number of people getting vaccinated has fallen in recent weeks.

Everyone 5 and older is eligible to get vaccinated in Chicago. The shots are free and insurance is not required.

Arwady encouraged anyone who wants the incentive to get vaccinated before the April 1 deadline.

The ZIP codes where residents will still get the incentive after April 1:

60608

60612

60617

60619

60620

60621

60624

60628

60633

60636

60637

60644

60649

60651

60653

Vaccinations:

• In Illinois, about 8.1 million people — or 64.27 percent of the state’s 12.7 million people — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state data.

• Across the state, 7,513 vaccine doses are being administered per day, based on a seven-day rolling average.

• Illinois and Chicago have administered at least 21,315,893 vaccine doses of the 25,758,645 provided to them.

• City data shows more than 1.8 million Chicagoans — or 70.1 percent of all residents — are fully vaccinated, and 77.2 percent of all Chicagoans have gotten at least one shot.

Everyone 5 and older is eligible to get vaccinated in Chicago.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free and do not require insurance. Anyone can call the city’s coronavirus hotline at 312-746-4835 to get more information on how and where to get vaccinated in their community.

The numbers:

• Since Thursday, 14 Illinoisans were reported dead from COVID-19.

• At least 33,307 people have died from COVID-19 in Illinois, and another 4,282 deaths are probably related to the virus, according to the state.

• The state reported 1,309 cases since Thursday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Illinois up to 3,061,224.

• Since Thursday, 90,542 tests were reported statewide. In all, 56,891,628 tests have been reported in Illinois.

• Illinois’ seven-day case positivity rate was at 1.4 percent. The figure represents the percentage of people testing positive among recent tests. It was at 1.3 percent Thursday.

• Illinois’ seven-day test positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that were positive, was at 1.6 percent. It was at 1.4 percent Thursday.

• As of Thursday night, 64 people with COVID-19 were in the ICU and 33 people with COVID-19 were using ventilators in Illinois.

• In Chicago, two deaths were reported since Thursday. There have been at least 7,326 deaths from COVID-19 in Chicago. The city is seeing an average of less than one person dying per day, down 60 percent from a week ago.

• Chicago has had 291 confirmed cases reported since Thursday. It’s had a total of 564,482 confirmed cases. An average of 177 confirmed cases are being reported per day, up 29 percent from a week ago.

• Testing in Chicago is down 3 percent from a week ago.

• Chicago’s positivity rate was at .9 percent, up from .7 percent a week ago.

