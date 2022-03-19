Here’s Where To Get Willie Wilson’s Free Gas In Chicago, Suburbs Thursday Morning (FULL LIST)

- Credibility:
CHICAGO — Businessman Willie Wilson is giving away more free gas Thursday across the city and suburbs, this time doling out $1 million in fuel.
Drivers will be able to head to 50 gas stations in Chicago and the suburbs to get $50 worth of gas starting 7 a.m. Thursday. The event will run until $1 million worth of gas has been given away, according to a Wilson news release.
The philanthropist, who made millions selling medical supplies, held a similar giveaway this week, providing $200,000 worth of free gas at 10 stations in the city. People lined up at gas stations starting as early as 1:30 a.m. to get in line.
“Whether you’re poor, rich, medium — people are struggling, you know?” Wilson told a crowd of reporters Thursday. “We wanted to make sure we covered all neighborhoods, so that’s what we did.”
That event led to widespread traffic congestion across the city, but plans are in place to avoid similar gridlock Thursday.
“We don’t want this good deed to get messed up or marred down by people complaining about they can’t get to where they need to go, so we’re working with the requisite agencies to make sure we have a better flow of traffic next Thursday and not that much disruption,” said Richard Boykin, a former Cook County Board commissioner who is helping Wilson with the giveaway.
Here’s where to find the free gas Thursday:
CHICAGO
Washington Park
Super Save at 48 E. Garfield Blvd.
Calumet Heights
Citgo at 9155 S. Stony Island Ave.
Jeffery Manor
Marathon at 1839 E. 95th St.
Humboldt Park
Citgo at 1345 N. Pulaski Rd.
Little Village
Mobil at 2800 S. Kedzie Ave.
Longwood Manor
Super Save at 9811 S. Halsted
Albany Park
BP at 4359 N. Pulaski Rd.
East Garfield Park
Marathon at 340 S. Sacramento Blvd.
Falcon at 43 N. Homan
Roseland
Super Save at 11100 S. State St.
Park Manor
Citgo at 6700 S. Cottage Grove
Grand Crossing
BP at 7600 South Chicago
Bronzeville
BP at 3101 S. Michigan Ave.
North Center
BP at 3955 N. Western Ave.
Fuller Park
BP at 4244 S. Wentworth Ave.
Bridgeport
Shell at 2477 S. Archer
BP at 3047 S. Halsted St.
Citgo at 501 W. 31st St.
Lawndale
Amoco at 4401 W. Roosevelt Rd.
The Gap
BP at 342 E. 35th St.
Garfield Ridge
Shell at 6434 W. Archer Ave.
West Elsdon
BP at 4401 W. 55th St.
Gresham
Clark at 1201 W. 87th St.
SUBURBAN COOK COUNTY
North Suburbs
Mobil at 1950 Green Bay Rd., Evanston
Phillips at 9340 Irving Park Rd., Schiller Park
Mobil at 9401 W. Higgins, Rosemont
Shell at 2474 Thatcher, River Grove
Shell at 4555 N. Nagle, Harwood Heights
West Suburbs
Super Save at 101 W. Madison, Maywood
BP at 11201 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester
BP at 5201 W. Cermak Rd., Cicero
Amoco at 1700 N. Mannheim, Stone Park
Mobil at 1101 N. LaGrange Park
BP at 17th and Bataan, Broadview
Thornton’s at 1125 25th Ave., Bellwood
South Suburbs
Falcon at 18280 S. Pulaski, Country Club Hills
Citgo at 13801 S. Halsted, Riverdale
Exxon Mobil at 1421 E. Sibley Blvd., Dolton
BP at 15857 S. Halsted, Harvey
Citgo at 15221 S. Halsted, Phoenix
BP at 5548 W. 159th, Oak Forest
Citgo at 11901 S. Marshfield, Calumet Park
Shell at 11725 S. Pulaski, Alsip
Thornton’s at 147th & Dixie, Dixmoor
Shell at 385 Sauk Trail, Park Forest
