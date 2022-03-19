Here’s Where To Get Willie Wilson’s Free Gas In Chicago, Suburbs Thursday Morning (FULL LIST)

CHICAGO — Businessman Willie Wilson is giving away more free gas Thursday across the city and suburbs, this time doling out $1 million in fuel.

Drivers will be able to head to 50 gas stations in Chicago and the suburbs to get $50 worth of gas starting 7 a.m. Thursday. The event will run until $1 million worth of gas has been given away, according to a Wilson news release.

The philanthropist, who made millions selling medical supplies, held a similar giveaway this week, providing $200,000 worth of free gas at 10 stations in the city. People lined up at gas stations starting as early as 1:30 a.m. to get in line.

“Whether you’re poor, rich, medium — people are struggling, you know?” Wilson told a crowd of reporters Thursday. “We wanted to make sure we covered all neighborhoods, so that’s what we did.”

That event led to widespread traffic congestion across the city, but plans are in place to avoid similar gridlock Thursday.

“We don’t want this good deed to get messed up or marred down by people complaining about they can’t get to where they need to go, so we’re working with the requisite agencies to make sure we have a better flow of traffic next Thursday and not that much disruption,” said Richard Boykin, a former Cook County Board commissioner who is helping Wilson with the giveaway.

Here’s where to find the free gas Thursday:

CHICAGO

Washington Park

Super Save at 48 E. Garfield Blvd.

Calumet Heights

Citgo at 9155 S. Stony Island Ave.

Jeffery Manor

Marathon at 1839 E. 95th St.

Humboldt Park

Citgo at 1345 N. Pulaski Rd.

Little Village

Mobil at 2800 S. Kedzie Ave.

Longwood Manor

Super Save at 9811 S. Halsted

Albany Park

BP at 4359 N. Pulaski Rd.

East Garfield Park

Marathon at 340 S. Sacramento Blvd.

Falcon at 43 N. Homan

Roseland

Super Save at 11100 S. State St.

Park Manor

Citgo at 6700 S. Cottage Grove

Grand Crossing

BP at 7600 South Chicago

Bronzeville

BP at 3101 S. Michigan Ave.

North Center

BP at 3955 N. Western Ave.

Fuller Park

BP at 4244 S. Wentworth Ave.

Bridgeport

Shell at 2477 S. Archer

BP at 3047 S. Halsted St.

Citgo at 501 W. 31st St.

Lawndale

Amoco at 4401 W. Roosevelt Rd.

The Gap

BP at 342 E. 35th St.

Garfield Ridge

Shell at 6434 W. Archer Ave.

West Elsdon

BP at 4401 W. 55th St.

Gresham

Clark at 1201 W. 87th St.

SUBURBAN COOK COUNTY

North Suburbs

Mobil at 1950 Green Bay Rd., Evanston

Phillips at 9340 Irving Park Rd., Schiller Park

Mobil at 9401 W. Higgins, Rosemont

Shell at 2474 Thatcher, River Grove

Shell at 4555 N. Nagle, Harwood Heights

West Suburbs

Super Save at 101 W. Madison, Maywood

BP at 11201 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester

BP at 5201 W. Cermak Rd., Cicero

Amoco at 1700 N. Mannheim, Stone Park

Mobil at 1101 N. LaGrange Park

BP at 17th and Bataan, Broadview

Thornton’s at 1125 25th Ave., Bellwood

South Suburbs

Falcon at 18280 S. Pulaski, Country Club Hills

Citgo at 13801 S. Halsted, Riverdale

Exxon Mobil at 1421 E. Sibley Blvd., Dolton

BP at 15857 S. Halsted, Harvey

Citgo at 15221 S. Halsted, Phoenix

BP at 5548 W. 159th, Oak Forest

Citgo at 11901 S. Marshfield, Calumet Park

Shell at 11725 S. Pulaski, Alsip

Thornton’s at 147th & Dixie, Dixmoor

Shell at 385 Sauk Trail, Park Forest

