Roof Work Started Accidental Fire At Edgewater Historical Condo Building, Fire Department Says

EDGEWATER — This week’s fire at a historical Edgewater condo building started accidentally by roofers working on the structure, Chicago Fire Department officials said Friday.

The fire broke out around 1 p.m. Tuesday at 1054 W. Hollywood Ave., with heavy black smoke blanketing the area. Firefighters put out the flames within an hour, though crews remained on scene battling flare ups, officials said.

Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford said it’s possible roofing work on the 100-year-old building caused sparks or flames which were whipped up by heavy winds that day. The fire was ruled an accident.

The fire was contained to roof and the three-floor building’s upper floor, Langford said. Damage was “extensive” but the building is not a total loss, he said.

No one was hurt, officials said. A police officer was first on the scene and entered the building before smoke became too severe, Langford said. The officer rescued one person and their dog who were sleeping when the fire broke out.

The roofing contractor is cooperating with the Fire Department’s investigation.

Credit: Joe Ward/Block Club Chicago Firefighters race up a ladder to battle a fire on the roof of 1054 W. Hollywood Ave. in Edgewater on March 15, 2022.

Smoke could be seen rising around 1 p.m. Tuesday from the building that’s near the CTA Red and Purple line tracks. The smoke grew heavier before an explosion sent flames and debris shooting from the roof.

Firefighters reached the roof of the building by ladder, and were battling the blaze from there and from the ground. The fire caused an extended closure of Hollywood Avenue just west of DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The building is known as the Stickney School.

The school was built in 1903 to house the Stickney School, a private school for the growing Edgewater community. Designed by architect J.E.O. Pridmore, the building was expanded in 1910 and 1917, according to the Edgewater Historical Society.

More recently, the building was remodeled into six condos, according to a real estate listing.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago The Chicago Fire Department battle a fire at 1054 W. Hollywood Ave. in Edgewater on March 15, 2022.

Huge fire at 1054 W Hollywood Ave. something just exploded, sending debris. Fire Dept just arriving. pic.twitter.com/QK3cM7B5Er — Joe Ward (@JayDubWard) March 15, 2022

