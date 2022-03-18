Willie Wilson Giving Away $1 Million In Free Gas Next Week In Chicago

CHICAGO — Willie Wilson will give away $1 million more worth of gas next week — despite a similar stunt leading to hours-long traffic snarls in Chicago this week.

Drivers will be able to head to 50 gas stations in Chicago and the suburbs to get $50 worth of gas starting 7 a.m. Thursday. The event will run until $1 million worth of gas has been given away, according to a Wilson news release.

Wilson has not yet released a list of which stations will participate. Check back for updates.

The philanthropist, who made millions selling medical supplies, held a similar giveaway this week, providing $200,000 worth of free gas at 10 stations in the city.

RELATED: Willie Wilson’s Gas Giveaway Sees Chicago Drivers Lining Up For Blocks In Every Direction To Fill Their Tanks — And He Vows To Do Another One

The event quickly turned controversial: Drivers backed up streets for blocks around the stations, some residents couldn’t travel and long lines trapped commuters. Some said the giveaway was disorganized, while others questioned the environmental impact of having people idling their cars for hours. Police officers had to go to the stations as arguments erupted among drivers.

But drivers who got the free gas said they were grateful.

Richard Boykin, a former Cook County Board commissioner who is helping Wilson with the giveaways, said the first giveaway went “exceedingly well” — but they’re working with officials to avoid problems.

“We don’t want this good deed to get messed up or marred down by people complaining about they can’t get to where they need to go, so we’re working with the requisite agencies to make sure we have a better flow of traffic next Thursday and not that much disruption,” Boykin said.

About $20,000 worth of gas will be doled out at each participating station, Boykin said.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Cars wait in a blocks-long line for free gas from businessman and former mayoral candidate Willie Wilson near the Marathon gas station, 340 S. Sacramento Blvd., in Garfield Park on March 17, 2022.

Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) said Thursday’s giveaway at a station in her ward “caused a traffic disaster,” with people unable to leave for work, emergency vehicles unable to get through the streets, the local fire station “compromised,” police spread thin and students “endangered.”

“This was irresponsible and reckless of Dr. Wilson and the gas station owners,” Hadden wrote on Twitter.

On Friday, Hadden said she heard about the gas giveaway through the news and reached out to the participating station in her ward so they can better coordinate with city agencies. She said she’s “not sure” yet if there is enough time to organize it smoothly.

“I’m very supportive of people getting aid with gas. I’m supportive of the positive impact to a local business,” Hadden said. “I don’t want to get in the way of this happening, but we need to coordinate it with the different city departments to ensure it’s as safe as possible.”

Hadden said she’s heard from some residents in her ward that they were “really happy this is happening.”

Wilson has dismissed criticism over the chaos from the first giveaway, saying alderpeople and other officials should put up money and pass policies to help residents.

“People don’t say nothing when you got gridlock and traffic when they’re going to the Bulls game or the Sox game,” Wilson said. “You good, they’re going to talk about you; you do bad, they’re going to talk about you. Let me do good, and let them talk about it.”

Gas prices have hit record highs recently in Chicago and across the United States. Russia invading Ukraine led to the increase, leaving some without a way of affordably traveling for work, school and other needs.

In all, Wilson will have donated $1.2 million in gas with the events. Participating stations have lowered their prices so more people can get fuel, according to the news release.

MEDIA ADVISORY



Wilson Announces $1 Million Worth of Free Gas as Cook County Residents Experience the Highest Fuel Prices in 14 Years, 50 Participating Gas Stations Agree to Lower their Prices to Serve More Families, & Invites Press, Elected Officials, & Clergy to Pump Gas pic.twitter.com/hQBNBlIqtK — Dr. Willie Wilson (@DrWillieWilson) March 18, 2022

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: