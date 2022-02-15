Skip to contents

Bronzeville, Near South Side

Bronzeville Starbucks Shuts Down For Weeks Because Of COVID-19 Cases, Staff Shortages, Alderperson Says

The store at 3506 S. State St. has been closed since Jan. 18 and isn't scheduled to reopen until "late February," according to a sign on the front door.

Jamie Nesbitt Golden
2:25 PM CST on Feb 15, 2022
Staff shortages and rising COVID-19 cases forced the Bronzeville Starbucks to temporarily close.
Jamie Nesbitt Golden/ Block Club Chicago

GRAND BOULEVARD — A Bronzeville Starbucks closed since mid-January is not scheduled to reopen until the end of the month because of COVID-19 cases affecting staff availability, Ald. Pat Dowell’s (3rd) office said.

The store at 3506 S. State St. has been closed since Jan. 18. A sign posted on the front door said the outpost would be reopen in “late February,” and instructs customers to patronize other locations nearby. 

Dowell’s office said in an email they received a statement from Starbucks explaining the store would close for about a month “due to a rise in COVID cases and staffing issues.” A Starbucks spokesperson said the 35th and State employees could work at another location until the store reopens.

The closest location is at 3857 S. Martin Luther King Drive.

Starbucks leaders said in January they would temporarily close stores and reduce employee hours based on “partner availability and local COVID-19 factors.”

Jamie Nesbitt Golden

jamie@blockclubchi.org

