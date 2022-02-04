After Almost 5 Years, Apartments Near Ravenswood Metra With Affordable Housing Could Begin Leasing In Fall

RAVENSWOOD — A housing complex with affordable housing near the Ravenswood Metra station could wrap up construction next year and begin leasing apartments this fall, years after the project was introduced.

The project dates back to 2016 and former 47th Ward Ald. Ameya Pawar. Developer Harlem Irving Companies pitched a $40 million plan to demolish the Chase Bank buildings at 1825 W. Lawrence Ave. and replace them with with three new buildings featuring retail, a smaller Chase branch building and apartments.

The project won key zoning approval from City Council in 2017. The one-story, freestanding Chase branch at 1809 W. Lawrence Ave. was completed in 2019.

Credit: Alex V. Hernandez/Block Club Chicago Construction at 1825 W. Lawrence Ave. on Jan. 27, 2022.

Permits to demolish the remaining Chase buildings at 1825 W. Lawrence Ave. were granted in April 2021, and construction is underway to build the two, four-story brick facade apartment buildings.

It’s unclear why it took so long for construction on the apartments to begin. A representative for Ald. Matt Martin’s office said he did not know why the project was a delayed and a spokesperson for the developer declined comment.

The buildings will include 76 studios, 55 one-bedroom and 18 two-bedroom market rate apartments, as well as nine studios, six one-bedrooms and two two-bedrooms that will be made affordable, according to city documents.

The complex also will include 122 covered parking spaces for cars and 148 bicycle parking spaces.

Construction is expected to be complete by late spring 2023 but the developer will begin leasing this fall, said Tyler Perlman, a Harlem Irving spokesman.

Credit: Provided. The site plan for 1825 W. Lawrence Ave. once construction of the apartment buildings is complete.

