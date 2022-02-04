Skip to contents

Bronzeville, Near South Side

Bronzeville Liquor Store Security Guard Charged With Murder After Grandmother Killed In Crossfire

Police said the man fired shots down 35th Street Tuesday night, aiming at a man who had just shot him. Instead he killed Bobbye Johnson, 55, who was walking down the street.

Jamie Nesbitt Golden
12:55 PM CST on Feb 4, 2022
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

BRONZEVILLE — The security guard at a Bronzeville liquor store has been charged with murder after police say he grabbed another person’s gun Tuesday and fired recklessly down the street at someone who’d just shot him, killing a 55-year-old woman instead.

Victor Brown, 34, was arrested at University of Chicago Medical Center after the shooting and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Bobbye Johnson, 55, police said.

The shooting happened 7:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East 35th Street, not far from Chicago Police Headquarters.

Police said an unknown man got into an argument with Brown, who was working as a security guard inside a nearby liquor store. The man shot Brown in the leg and then ran off, Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said at a news conference Friday.

“This security guard actually grabbed a gun from another individual who was inside the liquor store who was a [concealed carry license] holder,” Deenihan said. “The security guard didn’t have a gun on him. He took this person’s weapon and he discharged it recklessly down 35th Street ultimately. One of these stray bullets stuck our victim in the chest, causing her death.”

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said shooting down the street at the fleeing man was “so reckless that he’s being charged with first degree murder.”

“Ms. Johnson was simply walking down the street one minute and an innocent victim. She was caught in senseless crossfire in the next moment,” he said. “She was a mother and a grandmother. A friend and a confidante. A woman of faith who will never be forgotten.

“… Ms. Johnson should be here but for the reckless conduct of the person we charged,” the superintendent said.

Police said they are still looking for the man who shot Brown.

