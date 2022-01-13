Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Lincoln Park, Old Town

Elephant & Vine, A Fast-Casual Vegan Restaurant Inspired By Winnetka’s Spirit Elephant, Opening In Lincoln Park, Evanston

Elephant & Vine opens in Evanston in early March, followed by a second location in Lincoln Park in April.

Jake Wittich
10:33 AM CST on Jan 13, 2022
A rendering shows what the inside of Elephant & Vine will look like.
Provided/CD Young
  • Credibility:

LINCOLN PARK — After two years of serving meatless wings, burgers and other vegan foods at their restaurant Spirit Elephant in Winnetka, owners CD Young and James Pierson are ready to open two “little sister” restaurants in Lincoln Park and Evanston.

Elephant & Vine will be a fast-casual, counter-service restaurant offering a variety of vegan foods that can be ordered for dining in, takeout or delivery, Young said.

The first restaurant, located at 719 Church St. in Evanston, will open in early March, followed by the Lincoln Park store at 2315 N. Lincoln Ave. in April, Pierson said.

“We’re really excited to be coming to Lincoln Park and Evanston because both locations are right off universities, and certainly young people are taking the lead with this environmental awareness,” Young said. “But we’re really finding all age groups are excited about the restaurant, and Lincoln Park has all demographics.”

The team has “big plans” to expand Elephant & Vine beyond the Chicago area, Young said.

“Keeping things close to Chicago and growing our footprint here makes sense in the near term, but we’re looking in surrounding Chicagoland areas like Wisconsin or Minnesota and perhaps internationally once we get to that point,” Pierson said. “The sky is the limit for us, and we’re really open to grow and believe in the brand, so we’ll see where it takes us.”

Credit: Provided/CD Young
Elephant & Vine will offer cauli-wings, which are the biggest seller at its “big sister” restaurant, Spirit Elephant in Winnetka.

The duo will take what they learned from Spirit Elephant’s first two years of business when developing the menu for Elephant & Vine, Young said.

When Spirit Elephant opened in January 2020, “takeout was an afterthought,” Young said. The restaurant was more focused on offering an up-scale vegan dining experience but had to quickly pivot once the pandemic struck and indoor dining bans were implemented.

“We were so focused on this beautiful dine-in experience, but because of the pandemic we had to pivot and figure out how to adapt to takeout,” Young said. “Elephant & Vine is much more designed for takeout, so we’re going to make things in a way that if you want to eat at home, it will be the same quality as if you eat in.”

Elephant & Vine will offer some of Spirit Elephant’s most popular dishes, like the cauli-wings and plant-based burgers, as well as pretzel bowls, hand-battered “chicken” sandwiches, homemade “tuna” wraps, salads and rice bowls, Pierson said.

The restaurants will also offer hand-spun vegan milkshakes, organic juices and teas, he said.

“It will be a pretty diverse menu that caters to a multitude of appetites or preferences,” Pierson said. “But we’re not necessarily gearing our menu to only go after vegan customers. We’re really saying that our food is amazing with a variety of items available for all types of eaters, and it just so happens to be vegan.”

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Jake Wittich

Read More:

The Latest

Elephant & Vine, A Fast-Casual Vegan Restaurant Inspired By Winnetka’s Spirit Elephant, Opening In Lincoln Park, Evanston

Elephant & Vine opens in Evanston in early March, followed by a second location in Lincoln Park in April.

Lincoln Park, Old Town
Jake Wittich
41 minutes ago

They Were the Pandemic’s Perfect Victims

The pandemic killed so many dialysis patients that their total number shrunk for the first time in nearly half a century. Few people took notice.

Citywide
Duaa Eldeib, ProPublica
1 hour ago

CPS Lunchroom Workers Struggle With Food Shortages, COVID-19 Fears: ‘You Don’t Know How Stressful It Is To Come To Work’

The Chicagoans making school lunches are juggling COVID-19 concerns with staffing and supply chain issues while trying to keep kids fed.

Citywide
Josephine Stratman
1 hour ago

More Than 2 In 3 Chicagoans Feel Unsafe In Their Own Neighborhoods, Chicago Index Survey Finds

The most recent survey polled 703 Chicago residents and 128 Cook County suburbanites between Nov. 29 and Dec. 20 last year.

Citywide
Alex Nitkin, The Daily Line
2 hours ago

See more stories